When can we expect episode 5 of ‘Hazbin Hotel?’

The first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel are now on Prime Video as fans rejoice over the adult animated show’s triumphant journey all the way to one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms.

Hazbin Hotel started as a YouTube pilot by creator Vivienne Medrano, who goes by VivziePop online. The animator and writer built a large following over the years and managed to raise enough money from her Patreon account to produce the first episode of the series. Its success not only produced a spin-off series set in the same universe called Helluva Boss but also attracted the attention of A24, which ordered the production of a full first season. It’s since been renewed for a second.

The gutsy musical comedy is set in a hotel in Hell called Happy Hotel run by Lucifer’s estranged daughter Princess Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), a well-intentioned demon who believes other fellow hellish creatures can be rehabilitated and accepted into Heaven. Charlie’s girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) becomes the hotel manager as they welcome their first patron, Angel Dust (Blake Roman), an adult film star. Overlord Alastor (Amir Talai), a radio enthusiast also known as Radio Demon, joins the group when he decides to help Charlie for his own amusement, while Niffty (Kimiko Glenn), Husk (Keith David), and Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) round out the main cast of devilish characters.

When are the next episodes of Hazbin Hotel coming out?

Now that episodes one through four have captured audiences old and new, fans of Hazbin Hotel are counting down the days for the story’s continuation. Good news! You won’t have to wait long. Episodes five and six drop simultaneously on Jan. 25 on Prime Video, followed by seven and eight on Feb. 1.

Lucifer, voiced by Broadway star Jeremy Jordan, is set to make his grand entrance in episode five, titled “Dad Beat Dad,” in an attempt to fix his relationship with Charlie. Episode six is titled “Welcome to Heaven,” seven is “Hello Rosie,” and the finale is “The Show Must Go On.”

The first episode of Hazbin Hotel‘s new iteration is set one week after the events of the pilot, as Charlie continues her attempt to grow her business and spread the word about Happy Hotel. Across the remainder three episodes, new characters are introduced, previously established fan favorites are further developed, and award-worthy musical numbers place a sinful cherry on top of a decadent cake of hellish fun. The humor, as those who’ve been following Medrano’s work for a while might expect, is balanced at every turn by gut-punching topics that are as dark as they are real.