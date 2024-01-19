Did Jason Statham really voice a character in ‘Hazbin Hotel?’

Hazbin Hotel is a gem of the adult animation world. Developed from a fan-funded YouTube pilot from 2019, the show’s first season has finally hit Prime Video.

The show’s dedicated fans rushed to watch the first four episodes on the platform only to be dumbfounded by a particular cast member’s presence in Prime Video’s X-Ray feature. The automatic function lists all the actors present in any given scene of the episode or movie you’re watching, and viewers noticed Jason Statham listed as the voice of Zestial Morde, a guest character on the show.

UHHH



JASON STATHAM IS IN HAZBIN HOTEL!? WHAT?!? pic.twitter.com/Kw9vlUkecM — Cyber 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦌 (@JackTheKenku) January 19, 2024 Huh Amazon ended up getting Jason Statham in Hazbin Hotel. And you don't know it's exactly him unless you read the x-ray part on the player when you press pause. — Laharl (@SpaceMutiny) January 19, 2024

Hazbin Hotel is an animated musical comedy about Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who opens a rehabilitation hotel for demons, monsters, and other sinners so they can be accepted into heaven. It’s a foul-mouthed, surprisingly emotional riot of a show with gorgeous character designs and it’s already, deservingly, been renewed for a second season.

Is Jason Statham in Hazbin Hotel?

While we could totally imagine action megastar Jason Statham pulling off the baritone voice of demon and Hazbin Hotel guest Zestial Morde, he is not actually the person behind the character. Amazon accidentally included his name among the actors, in place of actor James Monroe Iglehart.

The Tony Award winner is no stranger to the adult animated universe created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, starring as both Vortex and Asmodeus in Hazbin Hotel‘s sister series Helluva Boss, which airs on YouTube since 2019. Iglehart also played a bar patron in Hazbin Hotel’s pilot.

Meanwhile, Statham is bee-sy promoting his latest film The Beekeper, an action thriller from director David Ayer which premiered in the U.S. on January 12, 2024. Who knows, maybe Amazon’s blunderoo will lead to a special cameo from the man himself in Hazbin Hotel‘s second season.