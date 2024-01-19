Home TV

Did Jason Statham really voice a character in ‘Hazbin Hotel?’

What the Hell happened here?

Photo montage of Jason Statham's red carpet appearance at the UK premier for 'The Beekeper' and 'Hazbin Hotel' animated character Zestial Morde.
Phot by Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images/Image via A24/Amazon

Hazbin Hotel is a gem of the adult animation world. Developed from a fan-funded YouTube pilot from 2019, the show’s first season has finally hit Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

The show’s dedicated fans rushed to watch the first four episodes on the platform only to be dumbfounded by a particular cast member’s presence in Prime Video’s X-Ray feature. The automatic function lists all the actors present in any given scene of the episode or movie you’re watching, and viewers noticed Jason Statham listed as the voice of Zestial Morde, a guest character on the show.

Hazbin Hotel is an animated musical comedy about Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who opens a rehabilitation hotel for demons, monsters, and other sinners so they can be accepted into heaven. It’s a foul-mouthed, surprisingly emotional riot of a show with gorgeous character designs and it’s already, deservingly, been renewed for a second season.

Is Jason Statham in Hazbin Hotel?

While we could totally imagine action megastar Jason Statham pulling off the baritone voice of demon and Hazbin Hotel guest Zestial Morde, he is not actually the person behind the character. Amazon accidentally included his name among the actors, in place of actor James Monroe Iglehart.

The Tony Award winner is no stranger to the adult animated universe created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, starring as both Vortex and Asmodeus in Hazbin Hotel‘s sister series Helluva Boss, which airs on YouTube since 2019. Iglehart also played a bar patron in Hazbin Hotel’s pilot.

Meanwhile, Statham is bee-sy promoting his latest film The Beekeper, an action thriller from director David Ayer which premiered in the U.S. on January 12, 2024. Who knows, maybe Amazon’s blunderoo will lead to a special cameo from the man himself in Hazbin Hotel‘s second season.

Francisca Tinoco
About the author

Francisca Tinoco

Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.