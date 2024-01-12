‘The Beekeeper’ parents guide, explained

One of the most anticipated movies of the new year‘s inaugural month, The Beekeeper has bee-witched the viewers with its electrifying action and a hive of entertainment. But can you bring your kids to the hall for this blockbuster?

The Beekeeper has bee-n on the horizon for development since 2021 after it was announced that Jason Statham would star in the film for Miramax. Ever since then, fans of the action maestro have been waiting to catch another one of his Buzz-worthy performances on the big screen. Now whether the film was worth the wait is to be answered by the riveting Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb ratings of The Beekeeper.

The action-thriller film is written by Kurt Wimmer, with the revered David Ayer sitting on the directorial chairs. Known for making crime films dealing with gangs and police corruption, Ayer has bee-utifully crafted another thrilling tale of a man’s brutal campaign for vengeance. It was released in the U.S.A. by Amazon MGM Studios on Jan. 12, 2024.

If you’ve not yet watched the film and are planning on a family movie outing, your first search should be the movie’s parental guide. Merely 20 minutes into the movie, our hero arrives with two gasoline containers and a few bombs and blows up a call center. It is clear what our hero’s pursuit of vengeance delivers to the screen—a wild montage of explosions.

So before you book those movie tickets, here’s the complete parents guide for The Beekeeper and what to expect from the film.

The Beekeeper age rating

The Beekeeper has been awarded an “R” rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). This stands for “Restricted” and suggests that the content of the film is not suitable for audiences under 17 years old without parental guidance. This means that the young moviegoers can still watch the movie, but only with a parent or guardian accompanying them to the theaters.

Movies usually get an “R” rating for content that may be inappropriate for children under 17, like strong language, violence, drug use, nudity, or other mature themes. For viewers in other parts of the world, here is the content rating given to The Beekeeper:

Argentina: 16

Australia: Mature Accompanied (MA) 15+

Brazil: 18

Canada: 14A (Quebec), 13+ (Quebec)

Germany: 18

Hungary: 18

Ireland: 15A

Luxembourg: 16

Mexico: B15

Netherlands: 16

New Zealand: R16

Philippines: R-13

Singapore: M18

Switzerland: 16

Taiwan:15+

United Kingdom:15

Vietnam: T18

The Beekeeper parents’ guide, explained

The main reasons The Beekeeper has an “R” rating are its graphic and violent sequences, as well as its gore. The profanity in the movie is also classified as “severe” or constant. Expect the f-word throughout the 1hr 45min runtime. Intense action sequences including multiple stabbings and graphic shootings are spread religiously throughout the story. There are also multiple close-ups of gore including cut fingers, a woman burning alive, and more.

In terms of adult themes like sex and nudity, you are safe to show The Beekeeper to your kids as it steers clear of it. The film focuses mainly on explosive action and there are only a few subtle sexual allusions to virginity. However, the use of alcohol, drugs & smoking is moderately spread throughout the film, though it is still relatively mild compared to usual “R” rated films.

Like the typical high-stakes action flicks, The Beekeeper begins calmly before taking an explosive turn. It currently stands with a fresh 69% Rotten Tomatoes score, indicating that the movie is at least entertaining if not anything else. A lot of deadpan humor is used to counterbalance the intense action. Even though it might come off as predictable, The Beekeeper will leave you with a smile wider than when you entered the movie hall.