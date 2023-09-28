‘Hazbin Hotel’ release window, plot, and how to watch

In what seems like a dream only Charlie could aspire to, Hazbin Hotel is finally getting its first season! Following in the footsteps of the cult favorite comic Nimona, the obscure but wildly adored series is finally being picked up by a major outlet. After nearly four years, VivizePop – also known by her given name, Vivienne Merano – is finally getting the chance to bring her wildly wacky Hazbin Hotel to the mainstream. The adult animated series and musical will be coming to Amazon Prime with the help of A24 and Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment and blessedly, the company ordered a full two seasons.

When will Hazbin Hotel premiere on Amazon Prime?

Amazon announced their plans for a two-season series on September 18, 2023. Animated series can take a decent amount of time to come to fruition. Invincible, another Amazon animated series, was announced in mid-2018 but its premiere came in January of 2021. Fans are probably looking at a two to three-year wait for the impending release. With any luck, we’ll see Hazbin Hotel hit streaming sometime in 2025, but more likely in 2026.

We don’t have any confirmation that the original voice cast will be returning yet, but we’ll update as more information is released.

What is Hazbin Hotel?

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the unconventional princess of Hell. Like a Disney Princess caught in a drug-induced nightmare, the sweet and gentle demon princess has an impossible dream. Charlie wants to try and rehabilitate the many forgotten souls in The Pentagram and give them a chance at going to heaven rather than suffer “The Purge” – just like the one you’re thinking of – an annual event where Angels enter Hell and cull the ever-increasing population. Upset by the idea of her subjects being slaughtered, Charlie opens the “Happy Hotel” with the help of her girlfriend and publicist, Vaggie.

When her clients “check out” of the hotel, they will hopefully be released from Hell and free to start over in Heaven. Her first problematic client is Angel Dust, an adult film actor with a bad attitude and a moral compass that only points south. When the Radio Demon, Alistair, arrives to offer his help in achieving achieve Charlie’s dreams, her wild ambitions could either become a shining reality, or come crashing down around her.

Where can I watch Hazbin Hotel?

As of right now, all of right now, you can watch the pilot for free on YouTube with the link above. The episode was a labor of love from with the help of freelance animators, and was financed by ViziePop herself with the help of her Patreon followers. Though the singular episode is just 30 minutes long and dropped in 2019, the odd premise, colorful cast, and unique art style almost immediately spawned a fan following. While Hazbin Hotel didn’t immediately take off, it did spawn two separate spin-offs, the webcomic Dirty Healings that follows Angel Dust, and Helluva Boss. The latter has two seasons available on Medrano’s YouTube channel, with the second still airing at the time of writing.