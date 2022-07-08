Amazon Prime Video has plenty of animated originals, but one of the most popular additions so far has been Invincible.

Based on a comic series, Invincible brings animated superhero action to the small screen with a ton of violence and gore to stand out amongst its peers.

When it first arrived in 2021, Invincible quickly garnered a following, and given that it was just a single season fans have been eagerly awaiting more content from this universe. The good news is that this is in the works, but sadly fans may have a while to wait.

When could Invincible season 2 release on Amazon Prime Video?

Invincible season two is expected to arrive in 2023, however as of right now there is no official release date.

What we do know is that the show has been renewed not only a second season, but also for a third. Voice acting for Invincible season two reportedly began back in April, so it’s not likely that we’re going to see a finished product during 2022.

This being the case, the most likely timeframe for the season to drop is in 2023, and fans believe that Amazon is already dropping hints about the date.

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

In a tweet from the show’s official account the numbers 7, 14, and 23 were used giving fans ammunition to put forward a theory that the show will return on July 14, 2023. This of course is not confirmed.

Once we have official confirmation about the return of Invincible this article will be updated to reflect that information, but for now fans will have to enjoy the first season available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now.