Disney’s latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently started streaming on Disney Plus. Hawkeye is the latest Disney Plus show to provide a deeper dive into the lives of heroes who viewers have been introduced to during the past almost 15 years of MCU releases.

The series follows Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye. Barton, as one of the founding members of the MCU’s Avengers, has seen a good amount of screen time over the years. Despite his position as an OG member, however, Barton has consistently taken a back seat to more popular characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Thor.

Like it did with WandaVision and Loki, Disney Plus is aiming to flesh out the world it presents in its major film releases. Hawkeye sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Barton alongside Hailee Steinfeld as the newly-introduced Kate Bishop. The series, which is set during the week leading up to Christmas, dropped its first two episodes on Nov. 24. There are six episodes in the season, and fans can look forward to them on a weekly basis.

The third episode of Hawkeye is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The fourth will arrive a week later, on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The fifth episode will be streamable as of Wednesday, Dec. 15, and the first season’s final episode will arrive on the platform on Wednesday Dec. 22, just a few days before Christmas.