When do new episodes of ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ release?

The Love is Blind family just got a bit bigger, with the release of Love is Blind: Sweden.

The Scandinavian twist on the popular Netflix reality series joins the American original, along with Love is Blind: Brazil and Love is Blind: Japan, bringing viewers the same experiment through a variety of cultural lenses. Many elements of the series are the same across borders, allowing singles to date, sight unseen, and test whether the age-old adage really holds up.

With several more iterations — shifting locations to Argentina, Germany, and the U.K. — currently in development, its clear there’s no stopping the Love is Blind franchise. Its only getting more popular with its branching versions, and Love is Blind: Sweden is among the most sought-after. The series aired its first four episodes in mid-January, hooking viewers and luring them in, only to leave us hanging following the engaged couple’s first few nights of their collective honeymoon. Fresh episodes are incoming, but Netflix seems keen to keep fans waiting.

Love is Blind: Sweden‘s release schedule

As noted above, the first (almost) half of Love is Blind: Sweden arrived on Netflix on Jan. 12. The first four episodes landed on the streamer all at once, and took viewers through the singles’ initial meeting, dating in the pods, proposals, and early honeymoon.

The next four episodes will likewise arrive on Netflix all at the same time, this time on Friday, Jan. 19. They will likely take viewers all the way to the altar, but leave the actual wedding episodes to drop separately. Those final two episodes of the season, which will feature the final “I dos,” will follow the first eight a week later, on Jan. 26.

There are likely to be even more episodes in the future, following the big weddings. Love is Blind typically features a reunion episode, which allows the show’s participants to come back together around a year after filming concludes and discuss their experience on the program. That will likely follow within a few weeks, at most a few months, after the final episodes of the typical season drop.

Eventually we may get even more additions, including those “After the Altar” glimpses into the couples’ post-wedding life, but they likely won’t follow for months at a minimum.