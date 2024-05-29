emma myers good girl's guide to murder
Photo via Barratt/Netflix
Category:
TV

When does ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ hit Netflix?

The Veronica Mars of the new generation is ready for its streaming debut.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|
Published: May 29, 2024 05:05 am

There is nothing more tenacious than a teenage girl, and in Holly Jackson’s young adult series, that comes in handy. The series of books follows high schooler Pip, who has an interesting hobby.

The 17-year-old takes it upon herself to solve a 5-year-old mystery everyone assumes has been solved. After the brutal murder of popular student, Andie Bell, her boyfriend, Sal Singh, is presumed the culprit and dies by suicide. Jackson’s book gained worldwide success and yielded three sequels. As with any good mystery, adaptation rights weren’t far behind. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder will hit Netflix with Wednesday star Emma Myers cast in the lead role. She shared with Tudum her excitement for the project. 

“I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream. Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Pip come to life.

When does A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder come out?

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder will find purchase in Western markets on Netflix, but not before first airing on BBC Three. The series was filmed in the UK and will air on July 1, according to Yahoo News.

US audiences will have to wait for the first season to air in its entirety before it makes it to Netflix. As of this writing, there is no official release date for the streaming platform, but many outlets expect it to be later in 2024. In the interim, fans can peruse Netflix for other content from Myers. Wednesday and Netflix comedy, Family Switch, are both available to stream.

Read Article Will there be a season 4 of ‘Hacks’?
Category: TV
TV
Will there be a season 4 of ‘Hacks’?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2 release date confirmed
Category: TV
TV
‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 29, 2024
Read Article The 10 best Freddie Highmore movies and TV shows
British actor Freddie Highmore attends the GQ Men Of The Year awards at The Westing Palace hotel on November 11, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
TV
TV
The 10 best Freddie Highmore movies and TV shows
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 29, 2024
Read Article Does Hank Voight die in ‘Chicago P.D.?’
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Does Hank Voight die in ‘Chicago P.D.?’
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 29, 2024
Read Article Review: Netflix’s ‘Eric’ showcases Benedict Cumberbatch’s talent, but this is McKinley Belcher III’s show
Benedict Cumberbatch and a monster puppet in Netflix's Eric
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Reviews
Reviews
Review: Netflix’s ‘Eric’ showcases Benedict Cumberbatch’s talent, but this is McKinley Belcher III’s show
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 29, 2024
3.5 stars
Author
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.