When does ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ hit Netflix?

There is nothing more tenacious than a teenage girl, and in Holly Jackson’s young adult series, that comes in handy. The series of books follows high schooler Pip, who has an interesting hobby.

Recommended Videos

The 17-year-old takes it upon herself to solve a 5-year-old mystery everyone assumes has been solved. After the brutal murder of popular student, Andie Bell, her boyfriend, Sal Singh, is presumed the culprit and dies by suicide. Jackson’s book gained worldwide success and yielded three sequels. As with any good mystery, adaptation rights weren’t far behind. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder will hit Netflix with Wednesday star Emma Myers cast in the lead role. She shared with Tudum her excitement for the project.

“I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream. Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Pip come to life.

When does A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder come out?

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder will find purchase in Western markets on Netflix, but not before first airing on BBC Three. The series was filmed in the UK and will air on July 1, according to Yahoo News.

US audiences will have to wait for the first season to air in its entirety before it makes it to Netflix. As of this writing, there is no official release date for the streaming platform, but many outlets expect it to be later in 2024. In the interim, fans can peruse Netflix for other content from Myers. Wednesday and Netflix comedy, Family Switch, are both available to stream.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more