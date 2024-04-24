‘Wednesday’ season 2 release window, trailer, cast, plot, and more

From the moment the much-anticipated Wednesday series initially arrived on Netflix back in 2022, television aficionados and Addams family die-hards were immediately captivated by the show’s authenticity, star-studded cast, and engaging storylines.

From there, the Tim Burton vehicle became a bonafide streaming hit, with eagle-eyed subscribers over the moon after discovering that a second season is on the horizon. Centering around the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), the series explores her attempts to solve a particular murder mystery at Nevermore Academy. Along the way, Wednesday interacts with a variety of scintillating characters — including several love interests and fellow members of her kooky family. And with a premise as eye-catching as this, it’s hardly a surprise that fans are counting down the days until the second season arrives.

So before Netflix finally unveils the second season of one of the platform’s hottest hits ever, let’s dive in and explore everything we know about Wednesday season 2 thus far.

When will season 2 of Wednesday be released?

According to Digital Spy, it has already been announced that the second season definitely won’t be dropping on Netflix until 2025 at some point. Of course, this is likely due to the Hollywood strikers last year, which delayed an assortment of projects and caused plenty of hit shows to be pushed back —- including Stranger Things. As of right now, however, there’s no official release date, but viewers should certainly expect the series to return at some point next year.

Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no official trailer yet for the second season of Wednesday — which is likely due to the second season not being finished in post-production just yet, with filming rumored to begin later this month. All that’s likely at this point in time is fan-made trailers circulating on YouTube, so it’s safe to say we’ve got some time before a real trailer is available.

Who’s in the cast?

Without a doubt, Jenna Ortega will be returning to reprise her role as the titular character, while actors and actresses portraying her friends and family are likely to return for season 2 as well. In addition, the second season has already nabbed several new names for the upcoming story — including acting legends Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton.

What is the plot?

At this moment in time, details in regards to the second season’s narrative have unfortunately been kept under wraps, but that certainly hasn’t stopped die-hards from speculating as to where Wednesday’s adventure could head to next. Until then, however, we’ve got plenty of time to ponder as to what new events will take place in the long-awaited second season.

