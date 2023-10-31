Where to watch all of ‘The Addams Family’ movies

There have been countless adaptations of The Addams Family over the years, with quite a few movies since the characters first made their debut in Charles Addams’ comics.

The films and their characters have become spooky season staples, so it’s no wonder why they’re still getting everything from animated reboots to standalone shows centering around a certain morbid, monotone daughter of Morticia. While you can enjoy these offerings any time of year, there’s no better time than Halloween, so if you’re in the mood to grab a bowl of candy corn and engage in an ooky binge, here’s where you can stream each and every Addams Family movie.

Halloween With the New Addams Family (1977)

Image via NBC

The first-ever feature length Addams Family adaptation was this made-for-TV movie, which brought back most of the original ’60s TV series cast including John Astin as Gomez, Carolyn Jones as Morticia, and Lisa Loring as Wednesday. This casting sort of makes you wonder why filmmakers decided to call it the “new” Addams Family, but I digress. If you liked the 1964 sitcom, then you’ll definitely enjoy this continuation, which is the first and only time we get to see the OG cast in full color.

Halloween with the New Addams Family is available to stream via the Roku Channel.

The Addams Family (1991)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This film boasts a completely new cast and, depending on who you ask, some would say it’s the best on-screen version of the family hands down ⏤ a statement I happen to agree with. This is the quintessential adaptation of Charles Addams’ original characters, and with truly unbeatable performances from Raul Julia as Gomez and Anjelica Huston as Morticia, it’s a hard cast to top. When you factor in Christina Ricci’s take on Wednesday, a character who was often overlooked until Ricci’s performance made her the icon she is today, this movie is basically Addams Family gold.

You can stream The Addams Family on Paramount Plus.

The Addams Family Values (1993)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fans of the 1991 reboot were lucky enough to witness the spooky-kooky family return in 1993. While opinions about the quality of The Addams Family Values vary, the general consensus is that it’s a solid follow-up. One of the best things about sequels is that they don’t have to establish the characters since the first film already has. Values is able to have more fun with the title family by putting them in new environments, like having Wednesday and Pugsley sent to summer camp (with hilarious results).

This film is definitely essential for an Addams Family binge, and luckily it’s available on Paramount Plus just like its predecessor.

Addams Family Reunion (1998)

Image via Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, The Addams Family Reunion is pretty hard to find, likely because it’s not a great film. It features an entirely new cast and has very little connection to the two films from earlier in the decade. To be fair, Tim Curry gives a great performance as Gomez and is one of the highlights of the film (which is true of anything Curry is in), but compared to what we got a few years earlier, Reunion is a let-down.

There are no streaming services currently offering the film, and oddly enough, you can’t even get your hands on a DVD! The Addams Family Reunion was released straight to VHS and then promptly forgotten about, so maybe we should do the same.

The Addams Family (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Reunion pretty much killed the franchise off for 20 years (the Broadway musical adaptation being the exception), so not until recently has there been renewed interest in America’s spookiest family. Universal Pictures brought the Addamses back to the big screen in the form of this 3D animated feature, and with plenty of great acting talent to boot. Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Finn Wolfhard round out the cast, cementing an instant win for Addams Family newbies and established fans alike.

This is probably one of the most readily available films on this list, as you can find it on Paramount Plus, Prime Video, and the Roku Channel.

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

Image via Universal Pictures

After the success of its predecessor, a sequel was basically guaranteed, and while The Addams Family 2 is not nearly as good as the first one, it’s a decent enough follow-up that explores what happens when the clan goes on an inevitably miserable family road trip. Unfortunately, as fun as the premise is, the sequel wasn’t as well-received as the first, so any hopes of a third installment seem to have vanished ⏤ at least for now.

The Addams Family 2 is available to stream on Paramount Plus and Prime Video, and if we’re lucky, we’ll have plenty of other spooky, kooky iterations of the famous family in the near future.