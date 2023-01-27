Every Emma Myers movie and TV show

Among all the gloom and doom in the hit Netflix show Wednesday, Enid Sinclair is a rainbow of sunshine and positivity. Portrayed by 20-year-old Emma Myers, the character of Enid goes through almost as much as Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), but always does it with a smile and a razor-sharp sense of humor.

Myers has been acting since 2010, but her role as the quirky, bubbly werewolf who couldn’t fang-out was her breakout role. Wednesday’s new best friend helped her earn a wolf-shaped spot in everyone’s hearts. Now, viewers want to know where else they can catch her performances

What has Emma Myers been in?

Over more than a decade on the big and small screen, Myers has appeared in a range of projects. Wednesday is certainly her most prominent role, but you can get your Myers fix from many of her older, lesser-known appearances.

Letters to God

Myers made her acting debut in the April 2010 faith-based film Letters to God. Based on a true story, the film is about an 8-year-old cancer patient who began writing letters to God, which are discovered by his mail carrier. The letters inspire the mail carrier, who struggles with alcoholism, to seek God. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, Myers can be seen talking to a boy on a school bus.

The Glades

The same year, Myers made her first televised appearance in the A&E drama The Glades. The police drama is about a Chicago police detective who transitions to the Florida Everglades community known as The Glades. Myers plays a girl named Paige Slayton in season one, episode five “The Girlfriend Experience.”

Crooked

Crooked is a short film about a girl who is obsessed with having perfect teeth. The cute comedy short was shown in dental offices across the United States and is part of the 2011 American Dental Association Catalog. Myers is credited as “gym girl” in the 2010 project by Todd Thompson.

The Baker and the Beauty

After taking a hiatus from acting to finish school, Myers returned to the small screen in the pilot episode of romantic comedy drama The Baker and the Beauty. The show is about an average man who works at his family bakery in Miami. His world is thrown upside down after meeting the world’s most famous supermodel and embarking on a whirlwind romance.

The short-lived series is based on a popular Israeli TV series titled Beauty and the Baker. Myers appears in the pilot episode of the American show as Stephanie, a girl interested in Natalie, one of the main characters who is struggling to come out to her parents.

Deathless

In 2020, Myers appeared in the psychological drama Deathless, starring as Mavis Nebick, a girl who was born after 30 years of no recorded live births or deaths in the world. Seen as a miracle, some crazy people show up at her family farm to take her in, but she’s not going willingly. The award-winning short film looks intense and Myers stands out among the cast.

Dead of Night

Myers appeared in two episodes of the zombie TV series Dead of Night as the girl from Magnolia during season two. The award-winning series was filmed on Snapchat, and follows a teenage girl who finds herself trying to survive during a zombie apocalypse.

A Taste of Christmas

To close out her busy 2020, Myers starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie A Taste of Christmas. The romantic comedy is about a young woman who decides to grant her cousin with a little Christmas miracle, and aid her in opening her new restaurant by Christmas Eve. As with all these Christmas movies, there’s also a little romance mixed into the story, in which Myers portrays teenager BeeBee Jordan.

Girl in the Basement

This psychological drama is based on a true story about a girl who was kidnapped and held captive in a basement for 24 years. Over the course of her confinement, she is repeatedly raped and tortured by her father, and forced to bear his children. Myers stars as one of the children born in the basement, who spent her young life far from the light of day. In a standout moment from the film, Myer’s character Marie suffers from an asthma attack and her mom begs her abusive father to take her to the hospital.

Wednesday

Myers, along with the entire cast of Wednesday, has been all the buzz since the Netflix series premiered in November 2022. The hit show broke the Netflix record for most watched series during its opening week, even beating out the behemoth known as Stranger Things.

At the top of the fan-favorite list is Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s bubbly roommate at Nevermore Academy. While the two characters couldn’t be any more different, that isn’t stopping some fans from hoping Wednesday and Enid will date in the recently announced second season.

The character of Enid experiences tremendous character growth over the first season, going from a werewolf pup who can’t do anything but threaten people with her well-manicured claws, to the protective werewolf who saves the Nevermore Academy students from Hyde. Myers recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about going through Werewolf Boot Camp to train for her role on Wednesday.

“I’ve never done so much parkour in my life. It was me, like running on the floor on all fours, leaping over things …”

Along Enid’s journey throughout the first season, she helped Wednesday break out of her shell, saved the day in the end, and let’s not forget the everlasting bond she created with Thing. How she could translate anything he was signing to her is lost on us — and the actress’ ability to keep a straight face through those scenes deserves a round of applause.

Upcoming

The talented young actress has three upcoming projects on the roster: Love, Innocence, Southern Gospel, and Family Leave, starring alongside Jennifer Garner. Myers is also expected to return for the next season of Wednesday, which is expected to arrive in the fall of 2024.

With a bright future ahead of her, the actress would be a great fit for any major franchise. Some fans are hopeful she will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gwen Stacy and Spider Gwen alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. She definitely looks the part in fan art that’s making the rounds on social media, so anything is possible.