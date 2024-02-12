When does Kelsey Anderson go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Everyone knows that slow-burn relationships are the best kind, and it looks like Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are exemplifying this perfectly on season 28 of The Bachelor, with the spark between them seemingly growing each and every episode.

While Kelsey has had a limited amount of one-on-one time with The Bachelor himself, it is clear that their connection is undeniable nonetheless, with Joey consistently praising her beauty, her personality, and their conversations in confessionals with the camera, even offering her the group date rose in episode 3.

While a one-on-one date between Joey and Kelsey is definitely on the horizon — where it is implied that their relationship will progress further and further — fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Where will she finish on the beloved competition series?

Kelsey Anderson is the runner-up of The Bachelor season 28

Despite her limited amount of screen time in the first three episodes of season 28, Kelsey Anderson ends up being the runner-up of the hit competition show nonetheless, falling short to the one and only Daisy Kent in the end.

After admitting that the final rose ceremony comes down to Kelsey and Daisy, Reality Steve put the rumors to rest, sharing who secures the final rose, as well as a Neil Lane sparkler.

“Joey is engaged to Daisy Kent. Just like every season, people will question, people will doubt, and contestants will post stuff on social media to throw fans off. Happens every season. This one will be no different, but come finale night, this is what you’ll see. Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March so who knows what can happen in the next four months, but this is how the season ended.”

With Joey extremely emotional at the altar in seemingly every trailer for The Bachelor — promising an ending like never before — what cannot help but wonder what happened between him and Kelsey.

Does Joey get stood up?

Does Kelsey break Joey’s heart?

Does Joey break Kelsey’s heart?

With dozens and dozens of questions about how the finale of The Bachelor plays out, to see how the remainder of season 28 unfolds, catch brand new episodes every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. It is definitely going to be jam-packed with juicy drama!