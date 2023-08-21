When does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ start?

Love doesn’t have an age limit.

That’s the sentiment behind ABC’s latest Bachelor variant, which shines a spotlight on finding love later in life. The upcoming series focuses in on senior citizen contestants, rather than the typical 20s to 30s lineup, and it’s already found its star in Gerry Turner. The Bachelor franchise’s first-ever septuagenarian contestant is already garnering hype, as people look forward to the fun twist on the established Bachelor format. The fresh series will see older contestants line up to fight for a second chance at love. An ABC synopsis for the series bills it as a “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

The Golden Bachelor is all but guaranteed to follow in the footsteps of its mega-popular predecessors, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, in pulling in plenty of viewers. Interested fans are already lining up to set their sights on Turner’s path to finding love, but they’ve got a bit of a wait before the first episode of Golden Bachelor arrives on television.

The Golden Bachelor‘s big TV debut

We finally have a concrete release date for the first of what is sure to be many seasons of The Golden Bachelor. The highly-anticipated show was announced in mid-July and instantly prompted widespread interest in the franchise’s first-ever Golden Bachelor. Queries about how, precisely, to pronounce his name, questions about his age and background, and most importantly, demands to know just when his first episode will air are already littering the web, as audiences prep themselves to enjoy Turner’s bout in The Bachelor ring.

The show’s debut episode will land on ABC on Sept. 28 at 8pm, launching the very first season of what could be the best Bachelor iteration yet. Fresh episodes will follow every Thursday at the same time, ahead of Bachelor in Paradise‘s ninth season, which is likewise headed to screens this September, according to Deadline.

This leaves us with just over a month’s wait before The Golden Bachelor is officially gracing our screens. Interested fans can catch the series as it airs its weekly glimpses into Turner’s life, and watch as he embarks on a unique, televised journey to find fresh love.