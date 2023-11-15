When does ‘What If…?’ season 2 start streaming? The Marvel show’s unique Disney Plus release, explained

What If…? made quite the splash when it debuted on Disney Plus in 2021, and fortunately for Marvel fans, the ride has only just begun.

Inspired by the Marvel comic series of the same name, the animated show allows fans to explore an entirely different MCU, one narrated by Mr. Westworld himself, Jeffrey Wright! Now, after two years, the series is gearing up for an emphatic return, and fans can expect some serious changes, especially when it comes to the show’s release schedule.

What If…? season 2 begins streaming in December, but there’s a catch

Marvel Studios released the official “What If…” season 2 trailer on Nov. 15, and right off the bat, fans saw that it was filled with several spectacular attention-grabbers. Hank Pym (Ant-Man) working with King T’Chaka (Black Panther)? And Winter Soldier, who’s still in his dark Cold War assassin era, along with a prime Wendy Lawson (Mar-Vell)? That’s just plain marvelous.

The new episodes will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Dec. 22; however, the second season marks a first for Disney. Each episode of “What If…?” season 2 will drop daily instead of weekly. As the company notes on its YouTube page, “All new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are coming to Disney+ on December 22. Unwrap one episode every day for nine consecutive days as our gift to you!”

Like its first season, What If…? season 2 has nine episodes, meaning fans will be able to finish the series before the start of the New Year. The House of Mouse is certainly feeling festive, and it will be exciting to see what the stakes for this season are. In 2021, fans were treated to a vicious Ultron killing Thanos in less than a second and tearing up universes left and right. That’s going to be difficult to top, but the season 2 trailer is already promising a fun multiversal adventure filled with plenty of our favorite heroes as well as some fresh faces.