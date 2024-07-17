When is Nicole leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives’?

Days of Our Lives has a lot of cast members exiting in 2024, and that includes Arianne Zucker, who is fabulous as the unforgettable Nicole Walker, a character for whom everything always seems to go wrong. Naturally, that’s why we keep coming back to the soap opera.

The end of Nicole’s time on the series has been approaching for a while. In January 2024, her contract needed to be renewed, but in February, according to TMZ, Arianne Zucker sued director/executive producer Albert Alzarr (who doesn’t work on the soap anymore), producer Ken Corday, and Corday Productions Inc. for sexual harassment. Do we know when Nicole is going to leave Days of Our Lives… and break our hearts because we love this character?

According to Soap Opera Digest, Nicole will leave Days of Our Lives on July 29th, 2024. Arianne Zucker shared the news on YouTube and said, “my last airdate is…I think it’s July 29th and we’ll see how things go after that.”

From these comments, it seems that maybe she’ll come back at some point. But for now, that’s it for Arianne Zucker’s time on the soap opera. She continued that she “had a tremendous amount of support” after her lawsuit. We understand wanting to leave after allegations like this, and we can assume that if she returned in the future, it would have to be a safe environment. We might also know Zucker for another horrible reason: because Donald Trump made an infamous remark about her to Billy Bush in 2005.

Arianne Zucker has been a special part of the soap since she’s the only actress who has played Nicole. She began portraying Nicole in 1989, left in 2006, came back in 2008, and is now almost done for what might be for good.

Nicole Walker has had a lot of storylines involving Days of Our Lives character Eric Brady who you may or may not know was once played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. Although we would of course like to see Nicole in a great place when she leaves, we don’t know if that’s possible. As Zucker explained to Soaps.sheknows.com, Nicole “self-sabotages” but “it keeps the character running.” We’re holding our breaths because we want it all to work out for Nicole.

