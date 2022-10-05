When is the ‘Frasier’ sequel coming to Paramount+ and will David Hyde Pierce return as Niles?

After beating around the bush for the better part of six years, rife with swirling rumors and swift denials that eventually evolved into “maybe, maybe-not”s, the follow-up series to the acclaimed sitcom Frasier will finally see the light of day in the near future.

Per Deadline, the idea has been thrown around since 2018, namely one where Kelsey Grammer‘s eponymous Dr. Frasier Crane — a psychiatrist-turned-radio host living in his hometown of Seattle — moves to a brand-new city on his own to begin a new chapter of his life. After having confirmed to be in development since February 2021, the show has officially been greenlit for a reported 10-episode run.

Given the focus on Frasier moving on in life, it’s not expected that any of Frasier‘s other main cast members will be returning for the sequel series, including David Hyde Pierce‘s character Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother who is also a psychiatrist. Given the electrifying chemistry that Grammar and Pierce managed to drum up between their characters, this absence may be disheartening for many fans of the original show.

The sequel series will have some big shoes to fill, with Frasier having ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, winning 37 Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of its life, including five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series awards. Luckily, the Frasier writers’ room boasts some fresh and exciting talent in writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), so it’s looking more than up to the task.

The Frasier sequel series will launch exclusively on Paramount Plus. A release date has not yet been confirmed.