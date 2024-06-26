When will ‘Love Is Blind UK’ season 1 air? Release date and show hosts revealed

The Love is Blind franchise is expanding yet further, with a hotly anticipated U.K. version of the series now in the works. The hit Netflix dating show blew up during the pandemic due to its unique reality TV format. So far Netflix has produced spinoffs in the US, Brazil, Japan, and Sweden.

Following a traditional route to finding their “one true” love, participants in this social experiment spend time apart in separate pods. During this time, each contestant figures out who they feel most emotionally connected with. This is a different and unique method to find your partner rather than in the modern dating world that promotes instant gratification.

Once the couples get engaged, they come face to face for the very first time and then figure out whether their relationship would work in the real world. The new season of Love Is Blind: U.K. is set to air in August 2024, but Netflix hasn’t released a specific date yet. Hosted by Emma Willis and Matt Willis this series is set to take the reality TV world by storm.

The first ever Love Is Blind: UK season is about to blow away the audience

In an interview with Tudum by Netflix, the Big Brother host revealed she was excited for this opportunity to see people connect on an “emotional” level. Emma shared that she used to play a matchmaker role among her friends and it would always excite her to see people fall in love. Love Is Blind: UK was a golden chance for her to use her intuition and skills to guide and help the upcoming couples on the show.

Emma’s husband Matt from the pop band Busted explained how new the entire experience was for them. Replacing Nick and Vanessa Lachey put the couple in a position where they had to exceed the audience’s expectations. Matt revealed that he and his wife had been Love is Blind fans since the very beginning so now becoming hosts for the same show was a surreal experience.

Moreover, the new project gave the British couple a chance to work together, Matt had been looking forward to doing that for a long time. Emma also expressed that she “loved” to go to work with her husband.

Fans are excited to see whether the UK version will follow a similar format or change a few rules of the show. For example, Love Is Blind: Brazil strictly allowed contestants who had previously been in a long-term commitment or were divorced, on the show. This was to give people who were heartbroken a second chance at writing their love story. Let’s see whether Love is Blind: UK has some similar rules.

