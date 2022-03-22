Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of the Gossip Girl reboot.

The original Gossip Girl premiered in 2007 and ran for six successful seasons. Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and Penn Badgley, the drama gained a cult following, especially after it landed on Netflix and now HBO Max.

Last year, a reboot of the popular show premiered, and while at first fans of the original were hesitant to embrace a new generation of Upper East Siders, the new show seems to have found its footing. The Gossip Girl reboot follows Julien Calloway, a social media influencer, and her group of friends as they navigate their way through the Upper East Side’s social life in New York City.

With a successful first season under its belt, the reboot has been confirmed for season two, which is expected to be just as juicy as the first. Season one ended with Julien making a deal with the infamous Gossip Girl to expose everyone for the various scandals they’ve engaged in, all while trying to take down the anonymous site. Viewers found out that the infamous title character happens to be a teacher at their school and were also given the idea that Monet de Haan, played by Savannah Smith, might be attempting to take over as the new “it” girl after Julien seemingly threw it all away. Intrigued yet?

Where can I watch the Gossip Girl reboot?

If you’re looking to catch up on or even rewatch season one of the new Gossip Girl, the one place to catch the show is HBO Max, seeing as it’s an original series on the platform. Unlike the original Gossip Girl, which aired on the CW, the reboot is only available for streaming on the HBO Max app and website. If you want to dive into the series, grab yourself a subscription, get nice and cozy, and enjoy all the drama that follows Gossip Girl wherever she goes. XOXO.