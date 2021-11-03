If you’re a comedy fan who also likes reality TV, then you’ve probably heard of Impractical Jokers. The hidden camera improv comedy show has become one of the most successful in its genre, running for almost 10 years and producing nine seasons.

The latest of these seasons wrapped up in August 2021, bringing together a library of 225 episodes for fans to binge through or check out for the first time. Whichever kind of viewer you are, there’s nothing better than binging Impractical Jokers from the comfort of your own home.

To do this, you’ll need access to the right streaming services as well as the right location since sadly, there is no simple way to get access to the entire catalog of Impractical Jokers at the present time.

Where can I watch Impractical Jokers?

If you’re seeking access to the latest episodes of Impractical Jokers along with the entirety of season eight, then you’ll want to check out TruTV. This will require a subscription and for you to be located in the United States.

For the rest of the season, including its first eight seasons, the place to go is HBO Max. Again, you’ll need a membership to access the show on the streaming service, which starts at $9.99/month.

Internationally, viewers in Australia can watch seasons 3 and 4 of the show on Netflix, but the streaming service doesn’t offer the series outside of the country.

That’s it for services on which to stream the show. If the region you reside in isn’t serviced by these platforms, then you may need to use a VPN to gain access.