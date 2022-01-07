In the early 2000s, there were a few teen dramas that stood out from the crowd, and one of the most popular was One Tree Hill.

The series, which is set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, follows half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott as they navigate their rivalries both on the basketball court and in their romantic prospects. The show ran for nine years and aired for a total of nine seasons. Thanks to the power of streaming, you can currently binge all of this One Tree Hill content without ever leaving your couch.

Where can I watch One Tree Hill?

For One Tree Hill fans in United States, there is one place to check out the show.

All nine seasons of One Tree Hill are currently available to stream on Hulu, but there are other places that you can check out the series if Hulu isn’t an option. These include Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and VUDU. All of these services have the complete nine seasons of the show; however, you’ll be required to pay a fee to purchase or rent the seasons to binge through them all.

If you’re located outside of the U.S., then your options for streaming One Tree Hill may differ. If this is the case, you’ll want to check your popular streaming services, and if it isn’t available, then you can enlist the use of a VPN to gain access to Hulu and stream the series.