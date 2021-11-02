That ’70s Show is one of the most iconic and beloved sitcom series of the late ’90s. While it hasn’t aired since 2006, it enjoyed life on streaming for quite some time before it was removed altogether in late 2020.

For years, Netflix was the new online home for That ’70s Show; however, in Sept. of 2020, the series was removed from the streaming service and hasn’t returned since. After its removal, That ’70s Show has been without a streaming home for a long time.

Right now, there is no place to stream the hilarious sitcom, but there are a few ways that you can still relive the best moments the series provided from the comfort of your own home.

Where Can I Watch That '70s Show? 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Right now, the only place to stream the series digitally is via Amazon Prime Video. Unfortunately, you will be required to rent or purchase the series.

If you’re looking to collect all seven seasons, then you’re going to need relatively deep pockets. Each season can be purchased on prime in HD for between $30.99 and $32.99, depending on the season. If you’re after individual episodes, they’ll only set you back $2.99 each for HD and $1.99 for SD.

This is sadly your only option to watch the series digitally, but if you’ve got access to a device with a DVD player, then it may be cheaper to seek out a box set of the series and purchase it physically or check it out of your local library.

Perhaps with the announcement of Netflix’s new spin-off series That ’90s Show in the works, the original series will make a triumphant return to the platform so fans can relive the glory days of Michael, Donna, Jackie, Eric, and Fez.