Where can I watch the original ‘Teen Titans?’

DC is absolutely terrible at live-action, but it shines where animation is concerned. Marvel’s animated offerings are, in many cases, solid options as well, but few of them live up to the litany of truly incredible DC animated offerings on the market.

Among the best — at least in the eyes of we millennials who grew up on the program — is easily the original Teen Titans. The series debuted all the way back in 2003 and enjoyed five seasons before polishing its story off in an emotional conclusion. In the years since it enjoyed its several-year run, the Teen Titans have been reimagined on several occasions, but none of them hold a candle to the delightfully funny, surprisingly heartfelt, and perpetually bingeable original.

Where to stream the original Teen Titans series

If you’ve never set eyes on DC’s impeccable lineup of animated favorites, then I recommend you change that as soon as possible. Fan-favorite characters who, in recent years at least, have seen a less-than worthy live-action portrayal are brought to brilliant life across the franchise’s library of animated releases. Teen Titans is just one of many stellar animated series following DC favorites, but there’s a reason it remains popular more than two decades following its release. It’s honestly just that good. The series maintains high ratings from viewers and critics alike, and its storylines, characters, and slow evolution in maturity continue to draw fresh fans in. It’s also easily accessible on streaming, which really gives you no excuse. You do know what this means, right? It’s time to sit down for a Teen Titans viewing.

All five seasons of Teen Titans are accessible to anyone with a subscription to either Max or Prime Video, but only one membership will earn you access to the story’s official conclusion. While the series technically polished off its run with season 5 finale “Things Change,” it later concluded the story with a proper series finale in the form of a film. Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo followed the show’s conclusion later the same year, tying off the five-season story with a final, definitive ending. That can’t be accessed without renting or purchasing the film on Prime Video, but it is available to Max subscribers.