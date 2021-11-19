Here’s where you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this holiday season

For many, watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a holiday tradition that they started when they were kids. A lot of people fondly remember the whole family gathered around the TV after a hearty meal and watching Charlie Brown completely botch a football kick.

Things are different now though. Viewing habits are much different than they were before, so unlike Football, the show isn’t guaranteed to be on during Thanksgiving day television. Fortunately, two services will have the classic show available for viewing.

The first is a streaming option. You can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV Plus at your leisure with a subscription to the service. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 a month and Apple offers a free seven-day trial period.

Another option is watching the special on PBS and PBS Kids on November 21 at 7:30 pm ET.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is coming back to PBS! This is a special broadcast event for one night only, this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qNk7gS8ms1 — Peeebs (@ItsPeeebs) November 15, 2021

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving originally aired in 1973 on CBS. It was the third Charlie Brown holiday special, after A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965 and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 1966. Happy New Year, Charlie Brown appeared on CBS in 1986.

As for those wishing to see the Christmas special, it’s going to air on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 19 at 7:30 pm ET.

There’s also a new Charlie Brown-themed holiday special on the way, according to Variety. It’s called For Auld Lang Syne and it’s the first special to not have Charlie Brown or Snoopy in the title.

Apple TV Plus has also created some other Charlie Brown shows, like The Snoopy Show, which debuted in February and Snoopy in Space.