Where is ‘Dance Moms’ star Kendall Vertes now?

Fans loved getting to see Kendall Vertes perfect her dance moves and become the best dancer that she could on Dance Moms. She was on the show for five long seasons, giving viewers plenty to remember. Vertes is still friends with some of her fellow cast members even all of these years later, even appearing on the Nickelodeon special Jojo’s Dream Birthday Special. She and Jojo are still friends to this day. Vertes has become quite the social media presence herself, with more than 7.5 million followers on Instagram watching her and keeping up with her day-to-day life. Fans are wanting to know where they can get more of Kendall and what she has planned for the future.

What is Kendall Vertes up to?

Image via Super Stars Bio

Kendall Vertes plans to keep very busy in the near and distant future. To start off, she is hoping to make it big as a singer. Kendall released her first song back in 2015 called “Wear Em Out”, which has more than 24 million views on YouTube. The video showcases Kendall’s ability to dance while singing, something that is huge as a performer on stage and why she wants to pursue music.

Kendall then released her second single in 2016, “Where Would I Be Without You?”, and has gained more than 4 million hits on YouTube for that video. Kendall has even gone into the holiday music realm, when she dropped her album K-Mas back in 2017. Kendall is not just pursuing a music career, she is also dipping her toe in to acting as well, something she is comfortable with due to her time on Dance Moms. Since she left the show, Kendall has been involved in numerous different movies and television projects.

Vertes appeared in The Irreplaceables: Dance Moms in 2019 with some of the former stars of the show that she was previously on. Later on in 2019, Vertes appeared in the movie Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time. Kendall has clearly shown that she has a wide range of what she is able to do and that she has many different avenues to pursue now that her time dancing is finished up. Kendall also never really saw dancing as a long-term career and job, but was in it more for the fun and friendships that were created along the way. Either way, regardless of what she wants to do next, Kendall appears to be headed in the right direction as an actor and singer.