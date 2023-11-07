Where is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner from?

Gerry Turner has won the hearts and souls of millions of viewers on his quest to find love once more in his old age on The Golden Bachelor.

This has left people curious about the new reality TV sensation and wanting to know more about his life before stardom and wondering where he’s from. The only issue is that’s a question that can have two answers — where he grew up as a kid and where he’s living now. So let’s clear up both of these questions, shall we?

Where did Gerry Turner grow up?

Image via Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

Gerry spent his childhood growing up in Ottumwa, Iowa. According to his LinkedIn page, he began his school at Ottumwa Heights College before transferring to the University of Iowa. After that he began to make his fortune as a restaurateur, and he would eventually become the owner and operator for five Mr. Quick restaurants. The location in Ottumwa is particularly remembered by those that lived there but is sadly no longer in operation.

We know that Gerry continued living in Iowa at least through the year 2000, as that’s when his job for Brueggers in the state ended.

Where does Gerry Turner live now?

Photo via ABC

After years of work, Gerry retired so he can play pickleball to his heart’s content. All jokes aside, he currently lives in a house on Big Long Lake in LaGrange County, Indiana. He bought his home with four bedrooms and lakeside views in 2020 for $375,000. Property records state that the house has concrete patio, wood deck and open frame porch alongside a finished basement and garage. That’s quite some bachelor pad! The property is currently valued at $637,700.