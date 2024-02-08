Where to watch ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

When Nickelodeon first introduced us to the immersive world of elemental bending and the war in the Four Nations, we couldn’t have known what a powerhouse Avatar: The Last Airbender would be. The brainchild of Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the series wove an emotional hero’s journey that was a gateway for many young children to experience powerful storytelling.

Recommended Videos

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the experiences of two siblings of the Water Tribe, Katara and Sokka. After discovering a young boy and his flying bison trapped in an iceberg, they learn that the Avatar and last known Airbender is actually not dead and can save the world from the insidious Fire Nation. Not just a show for children, the animated series tells stories about redemption, grief, and genocide.

Since the conclusion of its three seasons, there has been a widespread attempt to adapt the story for live-action audiences. Regrettably, no one will likely soon forget M. Night Shyamalan’s disaster of a 2010 feature film. Over a decade later, streaming has allowed a live-action series to take shape. Though it is being accused of ruining Sokka’s character (and Aang’s, come to think of it), there are high hopes that the live-action show will do better than its predecessor.

Where can you stream Avatar: The Last Airbender?

From Feb. 22, fans itching for a decent live-action interpretation will be able to see one on Netflix. The streaming platform has been tirelessly working on its version for the past several years, even though fans were disappointed to hear that original creators Konitezko and DiMartino had parted ways with Netflix. Does this mean we won’t know that everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked? That will be determined when the eight-episode season hits Netflix.

But for those nostalgic for the days of Aang’s humor, Zuko’s honor, and Sokka’s boomerang, there is always the option of revisiting the original series. Conveniently, the show is on the same platform as the live-action show. Avatar: The Last Airbender has made its home on Netflix for a long time, which has only further endeared audiences to the animated series. Netflix is also the home for The Legend of Korra, a worthy successor to the original series.

If you don’t happen to have a Netflix subscription, you still may be in luck. Due to Paramount’s ownership of Nickelodeon, the original Avatar: The Last Airbender can also be streamed on Paramount Plus. And if you’re really in a bind, invest in physical media. Aang and his friends will always be there for you in times of trouble.