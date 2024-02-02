Why is Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ already getting accused of ruining Aang’s character?

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is just a few weeks away, but fans are more anxious than excited for the beloved series’ remake. The showrunners have been more than candid about the supposedly subtle ways they are changing the series, and fans are not here for the proposed “updates.”

On the heels of the debate surrounding the adjustments to Sokka’s character arc, a recent comment from the AtLA showrunner has fans more concerned than ever about how Netflix will handle the show’s most important character, Aang.

Why do fans think Netflix will ruin Aang?

#AvatarTheLastAirbender showrunner says they had to find a balance where the series appeals to OG fans and then people who liked #GameOfThrones



"It couldn't just be for kids"



(via @IGN) pic.twitter.com/iHbf5koZdD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 2, 2024

Fan fervor was lit after CultureCrave posted a snippet (shown above) of an IGN exclusive with showrunners Albert Kim and Jabbar Raisani. Between gushing about their love of the series and anecdotes of their children’s feelings towards it – Kim’s son is one of many wary fans – the showrunners revealed that AtLA is a “remix, not a cover.”

Remixing the series isn’t a new concept, Netflix has leaned into the idea with The Witcher and One Piece, and while AtLA fans knew this news was coming, they didn’t expect that their beloved series would be compared to Game of Thrones. Worse still was the follow-up sentiment that, “It couldn’t just be for kids.”

Fans were quick to react, noting that the series was never aimed at only children. They pointed to the series coverage of everything from generational trauma and survivor’s guilt and outright war crimes as evidence, but others weren’t as convinced.

ATLA target demographic were ages 6-8 – its a kids show period. Just because it habdle mature theme and some of us watched the show as teens or adults doesnt make it an for all ages show. lots of cartoons aimed toward children deal with mature topics but it was still a kids show — Sapphire Reacts (@sapphire_reacts) February 2, 2024

Some fans agreed that season 1 was too kid-oriented, saying that they would prefer a more level tone throughout the adaptation. Both sides of the aisle could agree on one thing: The departure of the creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko suddenly makes much more sense. That, combined with the proposed changes to Sokka’s growth – showrunners have said they won’t focus on his sexiest reformation, which many fans saw as a fundamental misunderstanding of his character arc – left more than a few fans worrying about what it all means for Aang.

As the Avatar, Aang is one of the most powerful beings in existence. Despite this, he is just a goofy 12-year-old boy – one who is afraid of his looming responsibilities. The showrunners have already stated that filler episodes will be removed to make it more like a serialized drama, and fans worry that the adjustments will irreparably alter Aang’s character arc. Aang struggles with the pressure of his destiny long before he ever tussles with the Fire Lord.

I'm calling it now.

If these writers can't handle the sexism issues around Katara and Sokka, there's no way they can deliver the nuance of Aang being both a literal child and the most powerful being in existence. pic.twitter.com/TpW1vndyyo — Holl 💜 J.L. Holloway (@hollhideaway) February 2, 2024

The showrunners told IGN, “Aang is just a kid. He’s a goofy 12-year-old kid, and he’s having fun and he’s a big old goofball. And we wanted to make sure that we showed that.” Hopefully, that means they’ll find a way to maintain his youthful innocence and explore the anxiety of responsibility all while making the series more accessible to new audiences. Only time will tell if the “remix” follows the success of One Piece or earns loyal fans’ ire, like The Witcher.