Where to watch ‘Mad Men’ in 2023 without cable

For cord-cutters who could do without the cable experience but still want to enjoy the suave series Mad Men, there are options out there for viewing the show via digital means. However, just what are the available options?

In case you slept on it, Mad Men is one of the most acclaimed dramas of the 21st century that stands alongside Breaking Bad as one of AMC’s most prestigious television experiences. The show cemented actor Jon Hamm as the charismatic but deeply flawed Don Draper, a 1960s advertising professional. Thanks to Elisabeth Moss’ Peggy Olson, an up-and-comer at Sterling Cooper who is essentially a co-protagonist, we are given a feminist deconstruction of the patriarchic society in which the firm operates. It’s a show known as much for its intellect as it is for its jaw-dropping dramatic twists and unflinching look into the somewhat raunchy underbelly that defined a pre-hippie generation.

Where can I stream Mad Men?

15 years ago today, we met the world’s greatest pitch man.



Tell us your favorite moments from the series. #MadMen pic.twitter.com/RbmNIVrZRz — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) July 19, 2022

Now that you’re no doubt completely on board for checking out Mad Men yourself, there are numerous outlets for you to catch up on the series that originally ran from 2007-2015. For one thing, you could always buy individual episodes or entire seasons via platforms such as Amazon and Vudu, which offer all seven seasons. Episodes usually cost $1.99 with whole seasons going for $9.99. However, there is another option: streaming.

Currently, Mad Men is not available via a typical outlet like Netflix. However, if you’re willing to expand your horizons, you could subscribe to AMC Plus, a proprietary streaming platform for the cable network that gains you access to not only Mad Men but also other quality programs like The Walking Dead Dead City and Creepshow as well as great movies constantly added in a regular rotation of content.

The starting price for AMC Plus — which includes full access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited — begins at $4.99 per month, though you’ll have to contend with ads. There is an ad-free tier for $8.99 per month which has the added benefit of being able to download content to your device. It also works out to be a cheaper monthly rate, at $6.99 per month, if you choose the premium tier via an annual bill of $83.88. Whatever the case, any subscription you get comes with six live TV channels as well.

To use AMC Plus, you can experience it via a web browser on your computer or download the AMC Plus app to your device. You can also find the AMC Plus app within your main content platform such as Apple, Roku, and Xfinity. What’s more, you may also sign up for AMC Plus through Prime Video as a premium channel add-on.