Where to watch ‘My Husband’s Not Gay’ on streaming

Few reality shows are as entertaining or as unique as My Husband’s Not Gay. Whoever came up with the idea of creating a special about gay Mormon men who refuse to acknowledge their sexuality — while married to Mormon women who are fully aware that their husbands are gay — was an absolute genius, and no one can convince me otherwise.

As expected, though, the one-hour special was as controversial as it was entertaining, with several organizations criticizing TLC — because of course it was TLC — for broadcasting a show that seemed to endorse the idea that denying one’s sexuality is acceptable or even encouraged. Though admittedly, while Mormons aren’t exactly known for being the epitome of moral righteousness, the criticism is still understandable.

Still, the special attracted a big audience due to its concept, but if you were among those who missed its initial broadcast, you might be understandably curious to see what all the fuss was about.

Where can I watch My Husband’s Not Gay?

via TLC

My Husband’s Not Gay special episode is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. While TLC has its own streaming service — called TLC GO — this platform does not host My Husband’s Not Gay. This special episode, set in Salt Lake City, Utah, first debuted on TLC on January 11, 2015, and given that it aired nine years ago, you might even be wondering, why is it still popular?

Like many things today, My Husband’s Not Gay recently gained newfound attention after a few clips from the special resurfaced on TikTok. The backlash from its original airing didn’t go unnoticed either. While many users found the concept hilarious — because, let’s be honest, it is — others echoed the same concerns raised years ago. “Surely this is satire,” one user commented in a clip shared on the platform.

In 2015, GLAAD called this special “dangerous,” with online papers like The Atlantic going as far as publishing a piece that highlighted the show’s alleged “lack of empathy.” “TLC is sending the message that being gay is something that can and ought to be changed, or that you should reject your sexual orientation by marrying someone of the opposite sex,” criticized the website.

At the same time, the clips reveal that the series still has its share of fans. In the comments section of one clip, a user commented, “I’m angry they allowed the ‘backlash’ to cancel this show,” while others praised the special for its concept and intentional cinematography. “This show is my Roman Empire,” said another.

Truthfully, times have changed. In a period when queer concepts and content were still scarce, the backlash was understandable — perhaps even necessary. Today, however, My Husband’s Not Gay is the kind of show that many viewers might enjoy purely for its whacky and weird concept that matches the internet’s equally as weird humor.

In the end, the show introduced audiences to a different type of relationship dynamic. These Mormons refer to being gay as experiencing “SSA,” or “same-sex attraction.” Meanwhile, their wives seem completely fine with being married to men who experience “SSA,” with one even remarking during the episode that she’s “attracted to men too.” Ultimately, if they’re happy and it works for them, who are we to judge?

