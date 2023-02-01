James Gunn announced a list of shows and films that will be part of the new DCU reboot. The announcement of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters has confirmed the return of Superman, Green Lantern, Amanda Waller, Supergirl, the Amazonians, and Batman. All of them will have their own standalone project before coming together as a group, something that was rushed in the previous DC cinematic lineup.

During Gunn’s announcement, he revealed the name of all these upcoming projects that DC will be releasing very soon. And one of them is a live-action version of Batman: The Brave and the Bold. This will be Batman’s standalone film and it will feature both Bruce and his son, Damian Wayne. Gunn exclaimed that Damian is his favorite Robin and he would like to share the story of Batman’s family in the DCU.

If you think the name of this film sounds familiar, that’s because it was also the name of a 2008 animated TV show. The series spanned three seasons with Diedrich Bader playing both father and son. Before the film is released, fans can still watch the animated series if they’re looking for a bit of a refresher.

Where to watch Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is one of the most successful Batman animated series out there. The show currently has a 96 and 89 percent average rating on Rotten Tomatoes by both fans and critics respectively. In addition to Bader, it also had other notable names like SpongeBob’s Tom Kenny and Neil Patrick Harris feature in the show. The show even received its own TV film in 2018 titled Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, a crossover with the Scooby-Doo universe, with Matthew Lillard reprising his role as Shaggy.

This animated TV show stopped airing in 2011, yet fans can still watch it online. All three seasons of Batman: The Brave and the Bold can be streamed on HBO Max. Meanwhile, the 2018 film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. So before DC and Warner Bros announce the official date for the DCU remake or HBO Max announces more shows being pulled from their catalog, fans still have time to catch both the show and movie via streaming services.