Bridgerton has enchanted fans and critics alike, with many viewers currently ecstatic that season two has finally arrived on Netflix, allowing them to get another much-needed dose of the period drama. Part of the show’s appeal is its sumptuous scenery, which shows off some of the best architecture of the Regency age.

One reason for Bridgerton’s fantastic scenery is that it was shot in several real-world locations, using Britain’s still-standing historic architecture to transport viewers back in time to the height of the Regency era. Of course, several groups have started cataloging every place used during the show’s production, which is quite the undertaking, as many real-world locations were used multiple times for different settings.

If you’re seeking the ultimate Bridgerton tour, here’s our guide to some of the show’s primary filming locations.

Bridgerton family home

One of the most iconic settings in the series is of course the Bridgerton family home. This wisteria-clad building is a stunning sight that captures the grandeur of the age, and those who want to see this frontage in person can do so, as exterior shots of the Bridgerton home use Ranger's House in London's Greenwich area.

One of the most iconic settings in the series is of course the Bridgerton family home. This wisteria-clad building is a stunning sight that captures the grandeur of the age, and those who want to see this frontage in person can do so, as exterior shots of the Bridgerton home use Ranger’s House in London’s Greenwich area.

First built in 1723, the house has had several name changes and notable residents over the years. The most famous of these residents is Princess Sophia Matilda, the niece of King George III, who arrived at the house in 1815. Today the building is named Ranger’s House because, during the 19th century, it was the official residence of the Ranger of Greenwich Park, a ceremonial but royally appointed position.

The house was acquired by English Heritage in 1986 and remains in its possession today, meaning that the building is open to the public. Today, the building is used to house and display the art collection of Sir Julius Wernher.

Bridgerton house interior

The interior of the Bridgerton house is actually an amalgam of several different locations. One common filming location is the inside of Halton House Officer’s Mess at the RAF Halton Station.

This station had its first recorded flight in 1913, and in 1922 the RAF’s No. 1 School of Technical Training was opened in this location.

St. George’s Church

The second series of @NetflixUK's #Bridgerton is released today!



Did you know that the beautiful wedding scene from S01E05 was filmed inside St. Mary's Church in Twickenham? 👰



This location was looking amazing in the sunshine this week, and it looks even better on camera… 🎥 pic.twitter.com/fdf1FRk1od — Film Richmond (@filmrichmond) March 25, 2022

The marriage of Simon and Daphne is one of the most pivotal moments in the first season of Bridgerton. For the wedding scenes, the interior of St. Mary’s Parish Church was used. Found in Twickenham, the original church on the site collapsed only to be rebuilt in the early 1700s.

Clyvedon Castle, Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens (and other locations)

Daphne and Simon’s sprawling honeymoon getaway has a stunning frontage, and thankfully fans of the show can go and see it up close and in person. The exterior shots of fictional Clyvedon Castle were shot at beautiful Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

Construction of the castle began in 1699, but it took over 100 years to complete. Unfortunately, this meant that while the Third Earl of Carlisle began the project, he would not live to see its completion. This long construction period led to the castle’s unique blending of styles and architecture, making it an impressive sight.

The castle has also stood in for several other locations during the series, including being used for several ballroom scenes. Its grounds were also used for some of the Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens scenes.

St. James’ Palace

Queen Charlotte holds court in St. James’ Palace. St. James’ Palace is actually a real location in London; however, the exterior seen in Bridgerton isn’t that of the actual St. James’ Palace. Instead, the series uses Hampton Court Palace‘s exterior.

Construction of the Hampton Court Palace began in 1514. Eventually, the residence became synonymous with King Henry VIII, as the monarch spent a lot of time and commissioned many changes to the grand building.

The interior shots of St. James’ Palace were shot in another historic London location, this one being Lancaster House. Now managed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, this building was commissioned in 1825. The building is frequently used for filming and is often used as a stand-in for the real Buckingham Palace.

Queen’s throne room, King’s chambers, Hastings House (and various other locations)

The delightful Wilton House in Wiltshire is one of Bridgerton’s most-used filming locations. The building’s many rooms and gardens have been used for a variety of different locations, including the Queen’s throne room.

Known for its stunning staterooms, the current Wilton House was built in 1647 after the previous Wilton House from around 1544 was destroyed in a fire.

Lady Danbury’s estate

Acerbic dowager Lady Danbury is one of the most memorable characters in Bridgerton, and she has an estate to match. While in the show this delightful estate is in London, the scenes involving it are actually shot in the city of Bath.

The building used is the Holburne Museum. This beautiful building was built in 1795 and was originally the Sydney Hotel, which was planned to connect to the nearby public greenspace of Sydney Gardens. However, in 1882, the art collection of Sir Thomas William Holburne was bequeathed to the people of Bath. This collection was moved into the building, and in 1893 it was reopened as the Holburne Museum, a name it still holds to this day.

The building is available for hire, so viewers who wish to have a Bridgerton-themed wedding can bask in the reflected glory of Lady Danbury.

Featherington home

The Featherington family is one of the first families viewers are introduced to when Bridgerton starts. During the show, viewers are treated to several looks at their rather stunning home. These scenes use Bath’s iconic Royal Crescent as the house’s stand-in.

This large, curved building that comprises several different addresses was designed by John Wood the Younger and built in the 1770s. This building has been home to many famous people, including noted abolitionist William Wilberforce, who occupied part of the building in 1798.

Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens (and various parks)

Frequently seen during outdoor shots, Stowe Park has acted as the Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens and several other outdoor locations in Bridgerton. Viscount Cobham started the construction in 1717, and during its construction, he consulted with many famous garden designers. These designers included James Gibbs, William Kent, and Lancelot “Capability” Brown.

This would continue after Cobham’s passing, as several later owners of the land would add their own distinctive touches to the gardens, creating a park that blends styles and eras.

Primrose Hill

The ornate Primrose Hill park is a favorite spot for Bridgerton’s socialites. These scenes were shot in the equally elaborate Painshill Park near Cobham in Surrey. This landscape park started construction in 1738. Designed by the Hon. Charles Hamilton, the park was designed to recreate famous landscape paintings and the sights Hamilton had scene while undertaking the Grand Tour. The park is known for its various follies, including a grotto, a Gothic temple, fake ruins, and a Roman mausoleum.

Boxing venue/slums

While Bridgerton is largely focused on high society, it isn’t afraid to show the suffering of the period’s poor. When Marina is taken to the slums by Lady Featherington, viewers are actually catching a glimpse of the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent. This location is also used as the boxing venue that Will Mondrich fights in.

Designed to access the River Medway, this dockyard was constructed in the mid-16th century and saw many changes as the shipbuilding industry changed and evolved. The shipyard was eventually closed in 1984. Since then, the area has been regenerated. The historic part of the dockyard has become a popular filming location, as seen in Les Misérables, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and The World Is Not Enough.

Duke of Hastings’ home, Hastings House (and other locations)

The home of Simon Basset’s father is suitably grand. These scenes were filmed in and around the historic Badminton House. Other parts of this house were used for several other locations, including as part of Clyvedon Castle and as the Foundling Hospital’s interior.

Found in the village of Badminton in Gloucestershire, Badminton House has undergone several major renovations over its long history. It’s suggested that Badminton got its name due to the game being played in the house during the 1860s.

Duke of Hastings’ study, Hastings House (and other locations)

Another building that appears several times throughout the first season of Bridgerton is Syon House in Syon Park. It was used for Simon’s father’s study and was also used in the scene where Queen Charlotte and King George III have dinner together. On top of this, its Great Conservatory is the setting for season two’s first ball.

First built in the late 1540s, the house has undergone several massive changes in its history. However, it is most known for its sumptuous gardens designed by Lancelot “Capability” Brown.

Concert hall

The seventh episode of the first season, called “Oceans Apart,” sees many of the characters head to a concert hall. These scenes were filmed in the ornate Theatre Royal Brighton.

First opened in 1807, the playhouse initially struggled to keep its doors open. However, in 1854, the theater was brought by Henry John Nye Chart, who funded an extensive redevelopment of the venue with the help of theater architect Charles J. Phipps. This renovation cemented the theater as a popular venue and it still hosts performances today.

Rambury Ballroom

Throughout the story, the characters visit several social venues, one of which is the Rambury Ballroom. These scenes were filmed in the Bath Guildhall. This famous landmark was built in the 1770s as a ballroom and a government office.

Opera House

The Opera House found in the episode “Art of the Swoon” was filmed at the legendary Hackney Empire in London. This still-active theater was built in 1901 and was designed by legendary architect Frank Matcham.

Other interiors

Obviously, filming everything on location would be difficult and costly, so a lot of Bridgerton is filmed in a purpose-built studio in Uxbridge, West London. This studio was originally built as a paint factory. However, after four months of work, the entire factory was turned into a sound-proofed studio packed full of Regency-era sets that cover most of Bridgerton’s most beloved interiors.