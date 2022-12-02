Where you’ve seen the incoming ‘Rings of Power’ cast before

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Set years before the films by Peter Jackson and the books written by J. R. R. Tolkien, the series received a mostly positive reaction from fans, even though the series takes some liberties with the source material like The Silmarillion. With that being said, the second season is currently in production, although we probably will not see it until 2024.

Because the second season is in production, Amazon has announced that a number of actors will be joining the series. Although, they did hold back who most of the actors would be playing. So, let’s take a look at all the cast members announced for the second season of the series, and let you know where you have seen the new cast members before.

Gabriel Akuwudike

Welcome Gabriel Akuwudike to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ll416dptsv — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

You might recognize Gabriel Akuwudike from 1917 where he played Private Buchanan. He was in another Amazon Prime Video series, Hanna, where he played Max Kaplan, and he also appeared in Ridley Road, War of the Worlds, and Brexit. Akuwudike also played an Unsullied Captain in Game of Thrones.

Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour

Welcome Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (@YasenAtour) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (2/7) pic.twitter.com/6bvH5jjePx — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

You might have seen Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour in two different Netflix shows, The Witcher, where he played Coen, and Young Wallander where he played Reza Al-Rahman. He also appeared in the maligned remake of Ben Hur where he played Jacob. Atour was also in the 2018 Robin Hood film, and When the Screaming Starts.

Ben Daniels

Welcome Ben Daniels to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (3/7) pic.twitter.com/sQwAGlnLct — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

If you are a fan of Netflix shows, you might recognize Ben Daniels from the now canceled, Jupiter’s Legacy, where he played the antagonist Walter Sampson, from The Crown, where he played Lord Snowdon, or from House of Cards where he played Adam Galloway. Daniels also played Father Marcus Keane in The Exorcist series and he also appeared in Flesh and Bone and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Sam Hazeldine

Welcome Sam Hazeldine (@samuelhazeldine) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (4/7) pic.twitter.com/5dGu26b7oX — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

Sam Hazeldine is actually the one actor announced for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power who is playing a character we know as he is replacing Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones. So, Hazeldine is playing the Orc leader, Adar, in the second season of the series. You might recognize him from The Sandman where he played Barnaby or Slow Horses where he played Moe. Sam Hazeldine has also appeared in Peaky Blinders, The War Below, and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Amelia Kenworthy

Welcome Amelia Kenworthy (@ameliakenworthy) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (5/7) pic.twitter.com/Dx2I8th8qx — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

Amelia Kenworthy is the only actor on this list not to have a filmography as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be her first role aside from some short films, and multiple stage productions.

Nia Towle

Welcome Nia Towle to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (6/7) pic.twitter.com/eoBf4UzPri — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

Nia Towle has had a few more roles than Amelia Kenworthy, as she had a small part in the Elton John biopic, Rocketman. She also appeared in the film Persuasion, as well as a few short films and some stage productions.

Nicholas Woodeson

Welcome Nicholas Woodeson (@NickWoodeson) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (7/7) pic.twitter.com/N7WNlRkSxa — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 1, 2022

The most experienced actor to be joining the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Nicholas Woodeson with over 100 acting credits. You might recognize him from Skyfall where he played Doctor Hall, or as Dalton in John Carter. He also featured in The Man Who Knew Too Little, Paddington 2, Taboo, and The Living and the Dead.

Those are all the actors who Amazon announced to be in the second season of the series. As we said at the start of the article, we do not know who they will be playing but it is doubtful that Amazon would have made a public announcement regarding their involvement in the show if they were playing a small role in an episode. The first season did have a large cast of characters, and as the series continues it is likely that Amazon will keep adding to it. Now that you have seen them, who do you think they will be playing? Well, you have until 2024 to come up with your theories, but they probably won’t be Sauron.

You can stream the entirety of the first season The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, while you wait for season two to arrive.