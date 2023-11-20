Which couple is the most likely to win ‘Love Island Games?’ The fan theory, explained

These two have what it takes to be the first-ever 'Love Island Games' champions!

Several fans of the Love Island franchise have argued that Love Island Games is the best version of the hit competition show, ultimately making waves since its premiere on Nov. 1.

For those who are yet to tune into Love Island Games, according to Peacock, the show gives former contestants from international iterations of Love Island “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With stunners like Lisa Celander, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler, and more embarking on their second chance at finding their perfect match (not to mention earning a massive cash prize), as well as beauties like Deb Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, and more arriving as bombshells every few days, the stakes are at an all-time high for the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

With the final six bombshells of the show arriving just last week (consisting of Chubb, Morrison, Scott van-der-Sluis, Mitch Hibberd, Tina Provis, and Aurelia Lamprecht), the competition is starting to get down to the wire, with the highly-anticipated finale right around the corner. Because of this, viewers are left with just one burning question: Who wins the inaugural season of Love Island Games?

While there is no telling who takes home the massive cash prize for certain, keep scrolling to see our best guess…

Which couple is the most likely to win Love Island Games?

Photo via Peacock

Based on their performance on the beloved competition series thus far, as well as chatter via social media, fans of the Love Island franchise believe that Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler will be crowned the champions of the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

Naturally, viewers shared their opinions via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Love Island Games has the biggest chokehold on me. I literally care about nothing else rn. If Jack and Justine don’t mf win i’ll LOSE IT” “I think I speak for everyone when I say Justine & Jack must win Love Island Games“ “All I need is for Jack and Justine to win and Cely and Eyal come in second 😫😫😫 That’s all I neeedddddd 😭 #LoveIslandGames”

There are quite a few reasons why fans of the Love Island franchise believe that Justine and Jack will be crowned the champions of the inaugural season of Love Island Games, beginning with the fact that they have not been split up by bombshells during their time on the show.

Coupling up on the first day in the villa, despite having different partners for the first challenge of the season, “All Spies On Me” (where Justine was partnered with Curtis Pritchard and Jack was partnered with Cely Vazquez), the pair has remained faithful to one another. Admitting to having feelings for each other, Justine and Jack are seriously as strong as can be!

In addition to this, with Justine being from Love Island: USA and Jack being from Love Island: UK, the two lovebirds have undoubtedly the most allies in the villa (most notably with their respective best friends outside of the villa, who happen to be coupled up with one another — Vazquez and Eyal Booker), ultimately allowing them to avoid elimination time and time again, being saved by their fellow islanders on numerous occasions.

Because of this, will Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler coast their way to the very end and take home the massive cash prize? Given that they have already secured their ticket to finale night, find out if they win it all by catching new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.