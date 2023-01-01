Which ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen has hosted the ‘Pit Stop’ the most amount of times?

As RuPaul’s Drag Race has evolved, so too has The Pit Stop.

Dubbed the one and only official recap show of RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Pit Stop has grown from a teeny-tiny 9-minute recap to a full-blown aftershow. Premiering every Saturday on YouTube following a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Pit Stop is the place where queens come together to kiki, spill tea, and throw shade at the contestants of the show.

Originally airing in 2016 with season eight, The Pit Stop brings past winners from the show to host each new season, be it a regular season or All-Stars. The first winner to host The Pit Stop was Raja with All Stars 2. She went on to host two more times, and over the years so have other past winners. Manila Luzon is the only drag queen to host The Pit Stop who wasn’t a winner of her season, and we can’t really tell you why, as nobody knows. She hosted season 11.

Besides Manilla, there have been a total of six former RuPaul Drag Race winners who have hosted The Pit Stop, with Bianca Del Rio being the most recent. Including Bianca, three queens have hosted just one time over 14 seasons. So, who has hosted the most?

Trixie Mattel has hosted The Pit Stop a total of 4 times

Arguably one of the most mainstream drag queens to come out of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Trixie Mattel needs little introduction, but we’ll give one anyway.

She first appeared on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was eliminated shortly thereafter, came back that same season, was eliminated once more, and then came back yet again years later for All Stars 3 where she officially won the crown. She is known by millions as one-half of Trixie and Katya from the comedy show The Trixie & Katya Show. She is a Billboard-charting country singer, author, and the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics.

Trixie has hosted The Pit Stop a total of four times, making her the reigning champ. She hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, Canada’s Drag Race season one, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6.

Besides Trixie, who has hosted the most?

Coming in behind Trixie Mattel is season three winner Raja and also season eight winner Bob The Drag Queen. Both Raja and Bob The Drag Queen have hosted The Pit Stop three times.

Raja has hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10.

Bob The Drag Queen has hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.

The Drag Race winners who haven’t yet hosted The Pit Stop are Willow Pill, Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Sasha Velour, Violet Chachki, Jinkx Monsoon, Sharon Needles, Tyra Sanchez, and BeBe Zahara Benet. Clearly, there are still plenty of options to choose from, but if you ask us, we vote for Jinkx Monsoon.

New episodes of The Pit Stop air every Saturday on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s official YouTube channel following new episodes. Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race officially premieres on MTV beginning Jan. 6.