Which Taylor Swift Era is Rachel Recchia of ‘Bachelor Nation’ in? An Instagram Q&A spills the tea

Rachel Recchia has officially completed the Bachelor Nation trifecta (consisting of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise), and despite pursuing her connection with hunks like Jordan Vandergriff, Tanner Courtad, Brayden Bowers, and Sean McLaughlin during her most recent stint, she is still #SingleAF post-filming — poor Rachel!

Recchia’s journey on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 came to a close on November 30, just one episode shy of the finale. While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Rachel and Jordan Vandergriff (her ex-boyfriend who she went on a one-on-one date with just a few days prior to the rose ceremony), even telling Jordan that there was no one else she would rather give her rose to, things quickly took a turn as soon as Mercedes Northup became a single woman. Because of this, some flirtatiousness occurred between Jordan and Mercedes, causing the pair to couple up with one another at the rose ceremony, ultimately leaving Rachel with little to no options.

Shocking the former The Bachelorette lead with this decision, Rachel ran out of the rose ceremony and into the arms of host Jesse Palmer, tearfully admitting that she wanted to leave the show once and for all:

“I think I might need to go. When I came down those steps, I told myself if there was a point where I knew I needed to go, I would go… It’s going to be so hard but I think I know that this is that moment.”

Now that she is a single pringle for the third time, it looks like Rachel Recchia is not in her Lover era, but what Taylor Swift era is she in at the moment? She took to Instagram over the weekend to answer questions from her 631k followers, one of which asked that very question:

During the Q&A, Rachel dished that she is currently in her Reputation era, and “there will be no explanation.” Anyone else catch that cheeky reference to the Reputation prologue?

Nonetheless, it appears that the Chicago native has been in her Reputation era for quite some time, taking to TikTok on August 5 to share a video of her dancing to the tune “Look What You Made Me Do” at the Eras Tour with the caption “very much in my Reputation era.”

While Rachel Recchia might be living it up in her Reputation era, our fingers are crossed that she will enter her Lover era soon. Perhaps as the lead of The Bachelorette for the second time…