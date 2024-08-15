Who are Matt and Emma Willis, the ‘Love is Blind: UK’ hosts?

From the amazing vacation that the cast members go on to contestants such as Freddie Powell, Love is Blind: UK is officially one of the best shows in the Netflix franchise. Since everyone wants to find love and the concept of talking in pods is so adaptable, no one would be surprised if there was a Love is Blind show in every single country. And since a reality series is only as strong as its hosts, fans are glad that the adorable couple Matt and Emma Willis are in charge.

While viewers are familiar with Love is Blind hosts Vanessa and (obviously) Nick Lachey, there’s a lot to know about the Willis pair. Matt and Emma are full of charm and enthusiasm, and if they keep hosting future seasons of Love is Blind: UK, that would definitely be great news.

What should Love is Blind: UK fans know about Matt and Emma Willis?

The ideal reality dating show hosts are kind, funny, personable, and have a lot of experience with the ups and downs of attempting to meet someone amazing. Thankfully, Matt and Emma Willis check all those boxes (and more).

According to Cosmopolitan, they got engaged in 2007 after they began dating in 2004. They are parents to Isabella (born in 2009), Ace (born in 2011), and Trixie (born in 2016). Matt and Emma are both used to being in the spotlight since they’re both worked in the entertainment industry for years. As Capitalfm.com noted, Emma is a model who has a ton of reality TV hosting experience, from Big Brother to Big Brother’s Big Mouth and the hilariously named I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! Matt is a singer and plays bass for the punk band Busted.

The couple also has a great origin story. While they (sadly) didn’t meet and fall in love while sitting in pods, fans might think their meet cute is the next best thing. When Emma was a MTV presenter in 2004, she and Matt crossed paths since he was there with his band.

Emma and Matt seem to have the kind of easy, sweet, and caring relationship that Love is Blind contestants are always searching for. Since they’ve been together for ages and have also gone through the joy and magic (and hard times) of parenthood, they’re the best possible Love is Blind: UK hosts. After all, all those contestants are hoping to find exactly what they have.

In a fun interview with Glamour UK, Matt said that Emma doesn’t love when he doesn’t put away coats, shoes, or cans of Diet Coke. Emma commented that her husband puts wet towels in their bed (ugh!) but shared this tidbit with such love that it’s clear the couple has a great marriage.

The Love is Blind: UK hosts are humble, making them particularly likable. In an interview with Variety, Emma said it was “terrifying” to imagine the huge audience watching the show. She said she wanted fans to be happy with it and explained, “that doesn’t mean love us — you don’t have to love us — I just hope that you love the version because I think they’ve made it brilliantly.” Fans agree the reality series is worth the watch, and Emma and Matt’s chemistry sparkles the whole time.

