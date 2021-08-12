It’s no question that Steve Harvey is one of the most famous stand-up comedians ever to cross over into mainstream entertainment and popular culture. Ever since The Steve Harvey Show in the early part of his career, the 64-year-old actor has headlined The Kings Of Comedy, created a radio talk show, hosted several beauty pageants, and even America’s favorite game show, Family Feud. However, Harvey has begun to receive attention again for another reason in the last year: his daughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.

Of course, this is not to say that Lori Harvey isn’t famous in her own right. Since 2017, Lori has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and featured on numerous runways at events like The Met Gala and Milan Fashion Week. In addition, the 24-year-old model has become extremely popular for her posts on Instagram–with a hefty 3.8 million followers–and is well known for her previous relationships with other celebrities such as Future and Trey Songs.

Having Steve Harvey’s last name is simply a bonus.

Technically, the last name is the only thing that connects them since Lori is not Steve Harvey’s biological child. She’s actually his stepdaughter from his third and most recent marriage to entrepreneur Marjorie Bridges. Before that, Harvey had children from his last two marriages, but they aren’t as famous as their stepsister, so they’re not talked about often.

Who Are Steve Harvey’s Children?

All together, Steve Harvey has seven children. He shares twins Brandi and Karli Harvey with his first wife, Marcia, and Broderick Harvey Jr.

He also shares a son, Wynton Harvey, with his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

In addition, he also adopted Marjorie Bridges’ three children from her previous marriage; Jason, Morgan, and of course, Lori Harvey.

Steve Harvey has had some ups and downs when it comes to relationships. But just like Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto, one thing has always remained consistent, and that’s his love for “family.”