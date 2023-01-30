Who did Annie Wersching play in ’24’ and how many seasons was she on the show?

Family, friends, and co-stars are mourning the passing of actor Annie Wersching, who portrayed characters in multiple hit shows including The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard, and the video game The Last of Us. Wersching was also known for her breakout role as Agent Renee Walker, who she portrayed in the seventh and eighth seasons of the hit action drama series 24.

Wersching got her start in television with a 2002 appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002 and later scored a recurring role on the soap opera General Hospital but her part as Agent Walker was her first main cast role. She would play Walker through the series’ final season in 2010. Wersching would continue to work regularly in television following the cancellation of 24 and was cast in recurring roles on Bosch, The Rookie, and Star Trek: Picard.

Agent Renee Walker was investigating the events that occurred before “Day 7,” and would join Jack Bauer, played by Kiefer Sutherland, to bring down the season’s principal antagonist – Alan Wilson. Walker often served as a foil for Bauer, questioning his results at any cost, but soon realized that his way was the most likely to stop Wilson.

The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 30, 2023

I’m heartbroken at the loss of such a fantastic actress and person. Kind hearted, funny, caring and dedicated to her craft. My condolences to her family. So so sorry for your loss https://t.co/6SudLlWSq6 — Mary Lynn Rajskub (@MaryLynnRajskub) January 30, 2023

Wersching’s former co-stars paid remembrance via social media following her tragic passing due to cancer. Sutherland called her “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with” in a tweet made Sunday. Actor and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub — who played Counter Terrorist Unit Analyst Chloe O’Brian on the series — remembered Wersching as “kind-hearted, funny, caring, and dedicated to her craft.” Both actors offered condolences to her family. Wersching was the mother of three sons with actor and comedian Stephen Full.