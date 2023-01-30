Neil Druckman, Anson Mount, Doug Jones, and more mourn the death of Annie Wersching
Family, friends, and co-workers have expressed their sadness on social media over the loss of actress Annie Wersching who had become a staple in some of our most beloved franchises. The actress passed away aged 45 at her home in Los Angeles from cancer, an illness that she had been keeping private. It has left many shocked and saddened as they share just how much she meant to them.
Dana Delany, Neil Druckman, Doug Jones, and many more were among the people who had worked with or known Wershing in some capacity due to her having worked on notable shows such as Star Trek: Picard, Marvel’s Runaways, 24 as well as voicing characters in games such as Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. She is survived by her husband, Adam Full, and their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie.
Wersching was born in St. Louis and graduated in 1999 with a BFA in Musical Theatre before she began performing across the United States. She moved to Los Angeles in 2001 and landed her first television role as a guest appearance in Star Trek: Enterprise. From there she went on to have other guest roles in shows such as Charmed, Supernatural, and Killer Instinct.
She continued to work across numerous popular series and was cast as the voice and motion capture artist for Tess in The Last of Us in 2012. She returned to the Star Trek family in Picard to play the Borg Queen in the second season. The actress was reportedly diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in 2020 but continued to work keeping her condition very private.
Her death then has come as a huge shock to many in the industry as well as her fans. A GoFundMe has been set up in order to support her young family whom she continued to work for despite her illness, which has been shared by many of Wersching’s co-workers both past and present.
Druckman, co-president of Naughty Dog paid tribute to his original Tess.
Tonight’s episode of the live-adaption of The Last of Us will now be in honor of Wersching and all that she brought to the franchise.
Here are some more reactions to the news from her friends and supporters, all of whom pay testament to her talent, kindness, and humor.
Paul Wesley played Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries in which Wersching made a guest appearance for 18 episodes as his mother.
Marvel’s Runaways star, Kevin Weisman, added his own condolences to his colleague and “dear, sweet friend.”
Delaney described the actress as a “FORCE” whilst working with her on Body of Proof.
Ever Carradine also worked with Wersching on Marvel’s Runaways and was the one to set up a GoFundMe account to help support the late actress’ family.
Doug Jones also shared his condolences, as did many from the Star Trek community, on Twitter, sharing an image of the actress in her role as Borg Queen.
The Star Trek official Twitter page also shared its own condolences, stating the community as a whole was “heartbroken.”
Abigail Spencer worked with Wersching on Timeless and posted this moving post on Instagram to celebrate the actress and all that she has done.
It is always a tragedy to lose someone so young, but in the case of Annie Wersching, as well as being a wife and mother, she has worked on so many projects that have touched so many hearts. Her passing is a loss for fans around the world and she will be missed.
Our thoughts and condolences go to her friends and family at this difficult time.