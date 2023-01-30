Neil Druckman, Anson Mount, Doug Jones, and more mourn the death of Annie Wersching

Family, friends, and co-workers have expressed their sadness on social media over the loss of actress Annie Wersching who had become a staple in some of our most beloved franchises. The actress passed away aged 45 at her home in Los Angeles from cancer, an illness that she had been keeping private. It has left many shocked and saddened as they share just how much she meant to them.

Dana Delany, Neil Druckman, Doug Jones, and many more were among the people who had worked with or known Wershing in some capacity due to her having worked on notable shows such as Star Trek: Picard, Marvel’s Runaways, 24 as well as voicing characters in games such as Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. She is survived by her husband, Adam Full, and their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie.

Wersching was born in St. Louis and graduated in 1999 with a BFA in Musical Theatre before she began performing across the United States. She moved to Los Angeles in 2001 and landed her first television role as a guest appearance in Star Trek: Enterprise. From there she went on to have other guest roles in shows such as Charmed, Supernatural, and Killer Instinct.

She continued to work across numerous popular series and was cast as the voice and motion capture artist for Tess in The Last of Us in 2012. She returned to the Star Trek family in Picard to play the Borg Queen in the second season. The actress was reportedly diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in 2020 but continued to work keeping her condition very private.

Her death then has come as a huge shock to many in the industry as well as her fans. A GoFundMe has been set up in order to support her young family whom she continued to work for despite her illness, which has been shared by many of Wersching’s co-workers both past and present.

Druckman, co-president of Naughty Dog paid tribute to his original Tess.

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

Tonight’s episode of the live-adaption of The Last of Us will now be in honor of Wersching and all that she brought to the franchise.

Tonight’s episode will be dedicated to Annie Wersching.



Her name will be added to the episode later this week. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/BLH7sgRTir — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) January 30, 2023

Here are some more reactions to the news from her friends and supporters, all of whom pay testament to her talent, kindness, and humor.

Paul Wesley played Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries in which Wersching made a guest appearance for 18 episodes as his mother.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching. She was a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know. Please consider contributing to the Gofundme page set up in her name.https://t.co/wLtySmm7kH — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) January 30, 2023

Marvel’s Runaways star, Kevin Weisman, added his own condolences to his colleague and “dear, sweet friend.”

My dear, sweet friend Annie Wersching passed away this morning. Truly the most talented, funny, considerate actor, friend, human. Incredible Mom to three sweet boys. Please consider helping them out any way you can. Much love . 🤍https://t.co/uQh0OuJ8JM — Kevin Weisman (@kevinweisman) January 29, 2023

Delaney described the actress as a “FORCE” whilst working with her on Body of Proof.

Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching. She was a beautiful light & a FORCE. When we met, I thought she was a stunt woman, she was so scary good. It turned out she was just a phenomenal woman. Let's help honor her by supporting her young family. https://t.co/Itqe7DlGk0 pic.twitter.com/mKvJiR35Z6 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 29, 2023

Ever Carradine also worked with Wersching on Marvel’s Runaways and was the one to set up a GoFundMe account to help support the late actress’ family.

We lost a ray of sunshine today. Love you @Wersching https://t.co/jDIwW55nNA — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) January 29, 2023

Doug Jones also shared his condolences, as did many from the Star Trek community, on Twitter, sharing an image of the actress in her role as Borg Queen.

A true loss to our Trek family, and to television. May she rest in God’s peace.#RIP #AnnieWersching https://t.co/qyQvxwwOkc — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) January 29, 2023

The Star Trek official Twitter page also shared its own condolences, stating the community as a whole was “heartbroken.”

https://t.co/4kPK1NH8NA is deeply heartbroken by the passing of Annie Wersching. Her exuberance and impact on the Star Trek universe will never be forgotten. https://t.co/JNNxmyT71v — Star Trek (@StarTrek) January 29, 2023

Abigail Spencer worked with Wersching on Timeless and posted this moving post on Instagram to celebrate the actress and all that she has done.

It is always a tragedy to lose someone so young, but in the case of Annie Wersching, as well as being a wife and mother, she has worked on so many projects that have touched so many hearts. Her passing is a loss for fans around the world and she will be missed.

Our thoughts and condolences go to her friends and family at this difficult time.