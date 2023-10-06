Who has quit ‘Special Forces’ season 2 so far?

The year was 2023, and several B-list celebrities finally gathered around to get the attention they so earned through their timed participation in the new reality series: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Despite the unimaginative title, the show managed to catch quite a number of semi-known celebrities to gather people around the screens, and surprisingly, it worked.

Jojo Siwa, Blac Chynna, Tom Sandoval, and Tara Reid were among the participants in this endurance reality television series, and Siwa’s name alone was sufficient to pique many a curious eye. Whether you love her or love to hate her, you’ve gotta admit: her mugshot-esque promotional image absolutely ate.

In September, the second season reached our screens, and with only a few episodes in, several participants have already found the world’s toughest test just slightly too tough. So, who among the original fourteen participants has already left?

Dez Bryant

via Fox

I guess you could say that it’s for the best that the bad batch left the basket sooner rather than later. With only two episodes in, Dez Bryant already decided to call it quits, finding the game a little too time-consuming. From the start, the NFL wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys made it clear that he didn’t want to miss his son’s birthday party in order to participate in the game.

Now, many fans believed that to be an excuse because, during episode 2, Dez cried out in pain due to the rigging hurting his stomach, and cussing out the program. It seems that regardless of the physical training he endured in the NFL, the test was just a bit too much. He later asked to rejoin the series but was turned down.

Blac Chyna

via Fox

You most likely know her from her connection to the world’s most famous reality family: The Kardashians. Chyna and Rob Kardashian were briefly linked for a year, during which time they welcomed their baby girl, Dream. In the second episode of Special Forces, the socialite was one of the few who left the show for a few reasons.

For one, during the first polar plunge mission, Chyna struggled with knee pain, but that wasn’t all. Her attitude also didn’t sit well with the Director of Staff, who reprimanded her throughout the missions. When she admitted to being too scared to run down the side of a dam, Chyna decided to leave the show.

Tara Reid

via Fox

Episode 2 was definitely the breaking point for some of the contestants, including Tara Reid. Unsurprisingly, some of the tasks on the series likely involved weight training, but the actress may not have gotten the memo. While she surely must have dealt with a great deal of strain while shooting Sharknado and all American Pie films, nothing could have prepared her for what a measly backpack would do.

Reid complained that her backpack was too heavy, causing her immense back pain. Feeling that the team didn’t attend to her needs or try to help her in any way, the actress left her armband behind, complaining that no one cared about her struggles. This marked her departure from Special Forces.

Naturally, there are still a number of episodes to go and plenty of contestants who will be leaving the show. To keep up with everyone’s favorite C-list celebrities (yes, I’ve downgraded them), tune in to Fox every Monday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.