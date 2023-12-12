Who is Alyssa Sheridan, the brand new boo of Tyler Norris from ‘Bachelor In Paradise?’

It looks like Tyler Norris found his perfect match after all, and it's not Mercedes Northup!

Tyler Norris might not have had the most magnificent journey on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 — nor Bachelor In Paradise season 8, nor The Bachelorette season 19 — but based on his social media, it looks like he found love beyond Bachelor Nation. How exciting is that?

As for his journey within The Bachelor franchise, given that season 19 of The Bachelorette had two leads (Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey), Tyler made it clear that coming into the show he only had eyes for Rachel, revealing that he wrote a poem for her, as well as messaged her on Instagram while she was still pursuing Clayton Echard on season 26 of The Bachelor.

While their relationship seemed to be smooth sailing all season long, Rachel sent Tyler home during their one-on-one date in his hometown in New Jersey, which occurred just moments before the duo was supposed to go meet his family. Rachel explained that their connection was not as strong as some of the others in a tear-jerking goodbye, however, his journey within the Bachelor Nation did not end there.

Hitting the beach the following summer for Bachelor In Paradise season 8 and pursuing a relationship with the one and only Brittany Galvin, the duo ended the season as one of the final six couples, leaving the beach in a relationship with one another (but not engaged). While they appeared to be a match made in heaven, Tyler and Brittany broke up shortly after filming wrapped, with the former being dumped by the latter via FaceTime because their “goals didn’t line up. Yikes!

Unfortunately, the third time was not the charm for Tyler Norris either, despite exploring his connection with the stunning Mercedes Northup throughout his time on Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Tyler self-eliminated from the show after Mercedes pulled Tyler for a one-on-one chat after feeling like something was off with their connection. Admitting that he did not feel a spark with the Iowa native, Tyler flew back to the United States, however, he found his perfect match beyond the beach. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

As soon as Bachelor In Paradise season 9 came to a close, both Tyler and his brand new boo — a National Account Executive from San Diego, California named Alyssa Sheridan — took to Instagram to hard launch their relationships, and it looks like they have been dating for quite a while. How cute is that?

Tyler shared three photos with Alyssa — one from a wedding, one celebrating the holidays, and one walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, California — and wrote “I prayed for someone like you” to accompany said photos.

As for Alyssa, she shared a reel with the caption “You’re one in a million babe,” showcasing quite a few memories with the Bachelor Nation bombshell. Based on the video, it looks like Tyler and Alyssa have hit the beach together, explored a vineyard together, attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and a Philadelphia Eagles football game together, and more.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Tyler Norris elaborated on his relationship with Alyssa Sheridan even further, explaining how it all came to be post-filming.

“When I was on Paradise, I didn’t find something that I feel would work in the real world,” Norris shared with The Messenger at Swirl Boutique’s “Fizz the Season” holiday party in Carlsbad, California. “When it came to leaving and going into the real world, I actually found something that works for me, and I’m very happy… I’m so happy, and I don’t think I could have met a better girl. Life is really good with her.”

Aside from Tyler’s comments, Alyssa shared some commentary of her own, admitting in the same interview, “It was the first time in my life I’ve ever DMed a man first. I was three glasses of wine deep, which is why it sounded like a good idea at the time. I remember saying to my aunt, ‘That man is gorgeous,’ and she goes, ‘That looks like your future husband.'”

While Alyssa Sheridan is not a member of Bachelor Nation herself, we cannot wait to see where her relationship with Tyler Norris goes in the future. Is someone else hearing wedding bells?