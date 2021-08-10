Who Is Anderson Cooper’s Husband?

It’s hard to name a more beloved television personality than Anderson Cooper. He’s not just a broadcast journalist, political commentator, and correspondent for 60 Minutes — he’s the calm, level-headed presence we turn to when we want to know what’s going on in the world. As a staple on CNN for over twenty years, he feels like our close friend who just happens to be a celebrity, even if the only time he’s been in our living room has been via television screen.

As broad as his journalistic interests are, Cooper has been known to keep his private life close to the vest. That’s why, despite the rumors that were already circulating, it came as a bit of a shock when he came out as gay in 2012. According to The New York Times, this made him “the most prominent openly gay journalist on American television,” which in turn made fans wonder who he might be dating.

It wasn’t until March 2018 that Cooper shed any light on his personal life, announcing that he had been in a relationship with New York City nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani for nine years. A representative of Cooper’s told USA Today that he and Maisani were not in love anymore but that they still considered each other family and would remain best friends moving forward.

So Who Is Anderson Cooper Dating?

As of now, Cooper does not appear to be dating anyone. After his breakup with Maisani, there were rumors that he was dating a doctor named Victor Lopez followed by his longtime friend Andy Cohen, but Cooper never confirmed either relationship.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, who was born via surrogate on April 27th, 2020. Everyone assumed that Cooper was going to be a single father, but that’s when the plot thickened.

Did Cooper Marry Maisani?

In February of 2021, Cooper told Ellen Degeneres that despite their breakup, he and Maisani had moved in together to co-parent Wyatt. In his own words, “It’s weird, but it works out.” When asked, Cooper maintained that he and Maisani would never get back together, which likely stemmed from Maisani’s initial insistence that he didn’t want to have children.

Despite their status as unwed co-dads, Cooper insists that Maisani is “such a great parent” and that his presence has made raising Wyatt a lot easier. He’s never confirmed the rumors that the two got back together in 2020 during quarantine.

To this day, Cooper, who recently appeared as a guest host on Jeopardy following the tragic death of former host Alex Trebek, remains quiet about his personal life. Many of his fans are split between wanting him to date Andy Cohen and holding out hope that Cooper and Maisani will find their way back to each other.

As for whether or not Cooper wants to have another child one day, he told Ellen that he “thinks it would be great for [Wyatt] to have a sibling,” he doesn’t know if he can handle another kid just yet. The silver fox has eighteen Emmys, two Peabody Awards, and his own television show. We’re pretty sure that means he can do anything, with or without a man by his side.