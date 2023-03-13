Who is Crosshair in ‘The Bad Batch?’

The Bad Batch follows a clone trooper special task force who travel all across the galaxy completing harrowing missions while protecting another young clone named Omega. They’re an efficient team, each with their own personalities and special abilities thanks to their genetic mutations, but Crosshair stands out the most among the rest.

Like all of the other clone troopers, Crosshair was cloned from Jango Fett’s (the father of Boba Fett) genetic material on the water planet of Kamino in 32 BY. His genetic mutations changed his appearance, giving him gray hair (before turning bald) and he has a fitting crosshair symbol on his right eye. He has enhanced eyesight, which makes him a proficient sniper and a strategic mind for combat. Crosshair joins Clone Force 99 alongside Hunter, Wrecker, and Tech, (Echo joins near the end of Clone Wars) each with their own special skills that they use to complete missions, but Crosshair was always a little different. Crosshair had a higher sense of self-importance, believing his abilities made him better than the standard clone, and he didn’t always agree with his team.

Image via Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch made their first appearance in The Clone Wars, season seven, episode one, “The Bad Batch.” Anakin and Mace Windu are on the planet Anaxes fighting off the spider-like Admiral Trench. Captain Rex and the clone troopers aren’t faring well against Separatist tactical droids because their strategy becomes predictable, and the Bad Batch is enlisted to gain the upper hand. The Bad Batch arrives and fights off Separatist B1s and spider droids, proving exactly why they were chosen for this mission.

The clone troopers were commanded by Darth Sidious to destroy all the Jedi for the Empire and Sith to rise in what’s called Order 66. This went down in The Bad Batch, season one, episode one, “Aftermath,” and the team’s loyalties were put to the test. Crosshair wanted to follow the order while the rest of his team voted against it. Unlike the rest of his team, his inhibitor chip activated and he went after the Padawan Caleb Dune, but Hunter saved his life. Crosshair falls in line with his team, but this early betrayal would come back to haunt them later.

Crosshair is on the Empire’s side and he’s used to hunt down his former team because he knew how they think better than anyone else. This makes him a dangerous enemy, but the Bad Batch doesn’t believe Crosshair’s truly lost and continuously tries to reason with him, blaming his actions on his inhibitor chip. Crosshair finds the team on the planet Braca and after he captures his team, but they use explosives to get away and it blasts him back in the process. Crosshair has to be treated for his injuries, he’s bandaged, and afterward, he’s scarred from the event, giving him a physical transformation reminiscent of Darth Vader.

Image via Disney Plus

In The Bad Batch season one finale, “Kamino Lost,” it seems like there might be some hope for redeeming Crosshair. The Empire destroys Tipoca City on Kaminoa, and Omega and Crosshair are trapped in a room that’s flooding as the facility crashes down all around them. A well-shot arrow from Omega frees Crosshair from the rubble that has him pinned under the water, and the Bad Batch is finally able to break open the hatch. When they’re out, Crosshair reveals that his inhibitor chip has been removed and confirms that it’s his choice to stand against them.

Later, when they plan to lock themselves in the medical capsules to get out of their situation, AZI’s battery dies and the medical droid falls into the water. Omega jumps in to save AZI, but passes out and Crosshair pulls her to safety, so he’s not completely without a heart. They invite Crosshair to rejoin the team, but Crosshair has sided with the Empire because of their power. Subsequently, the Bad Batch flies off and Crosshair remains on Kamino.

Crosshair and the Bad Batch have yet to reunite in season two, but it’s bound to happen soon. The Empire believes that Clone Force 99 and Omega died on Kamino and Crosshair has kept the secret of their survival to himself. Dr. Hemlock learns of a military-class shuttle that was there during the Zillo Beast’s attack and he wants the shuttle identified. Once they find out that the Bad Batch are still alive, Crosshair will have a difficult decision to make, either follow the Empire’s orders or protect his former allies.