Who is Davia Bunch from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Paradise?’ Age, job, social media, and everything you need to know

As one of the most popular reality show franchises in the world, The Bachelor is constantly launching its contestants into fame. Being in the public eye isn’t always easy, but everyone can admit that it comes with advantages. If you leave an impression on the audience, there’s a good chance of you making a comeback in one of the series’ many seasons or spin-offs, and Davia Bunch did just that.

This Bachelor in Paradise season 9 contestant was first introduced to the franchise in season 27 of The Bachelor and, although she lasted only four weeks in the competition, it was enough to make folks remember her. That said, audiences recognize that there’s more to Bunch than just her name or face, so it’s only natural for them to want to know more.

Who is Davia Bunch?

Davia Esther Bunch was born on March 19, 1997, in Roebuck, South Carolina, and is currently 26 years old. Avid beauty pageant fans may remember Bunch as the 2018 Miss South Carolina winner, however, pageantry is not all she occupies her time with. The reality show star earns a living as a marketing manager, after having graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

That said, it seems like social media influencing is also something Bunch enjoys. On her Instagram page, Bunch typically posts fashion and lifestyle content, sharing bits of her daily life with her 14k followers.

With her appearance in Bachelor in Paradise season 9, though, this number is likely to keep growing.