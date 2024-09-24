Who is DC’s Rex Calabrese, the gangster who inspired Oswald Cobb in ‘The Penguin?’

While The Penguin focuses on the aftermath of Riddler’s (Paul Dano) terrorist attacks, the show nods to Gotham City’s past. More specifically, the limited series reveals that Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb was inspired by a gangster named Rex Calabrese.

Recommended Videos

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Batman and episode 1 of The Penguin.

Rex Calabrese is a relatively recent addition to DC Comics. The villain is the product of a joint effort by several prominent DC Comics creators. Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Ray Fawkes, John Layman, Tim Seeley, and artist Jason Fabok collaborated to bring The Lion to life in 2014’s Batman Eternal #14, expanding Gotham City’s mythology. However, the character’s DC Comics version is quite different from the one in Matt Reeves’ “Batman Epic Crime Saga.”

Who is Rex Calabrese in DC Comics?

Image via DC Comics

Rex Calabrese was a formidable crime boss who dominated Gotham’s underworld decades before Batman’s emergence. His reign was characterized by ruthless efficiency that earned him the moniker “The Lion,” a persona enhanced by his scarred face and the use of fake razor-sharp fangs. Calabrese’s approach to power was distinctly old-school, eschewing the theatrical antics of later Gotham villains in favor of more traditional organized crime tactics.

In DC Comics, The Lion’s rule over Gotham’s criminal elements ended with the rise of Carmine “The Roman” Falcone. While Calabrese lost control of the underworld to Falcone, he managed to avoid death by going into hiding. Adopting the alias “Leo Leone,” Calabrese was eventually incarcerated in Blackgate Penitentiary, where his true identity remained a secret for years.

The most significant aspect of Rex Calabrese’s character is his connection to Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. Calabrese is revealed to be Selina’s biological father in a twist introduced in the New 52 era of DC Comics. According to this rebooted origin, Calabrese abandoned Selina at a very young age, leaving her to shuffle through foster homes before being raised by the Kyle family. Decades later, he encourages Selina to embrace her heritage and take control of Gotham’s underworld, urging her to unify the crime families under her leadership.

The Penguin changes Rex Calabrese’s DC legacy

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

In the series premiere for The Penguin, Oz talks about how Rex Calabrese was an old-time crime lord who believed in giving back to the community. As Oz describes him, Rex was ready to use his money and influence to help those in need. Unsurprisingly, Oswald’s neighborhood threw a parade in Rex’s name after the criminal’s passing. The Penguin envies the love Rex got for his deeds, and his desire to have the same amount of respect is the driving force behind his ruthless actions.

It’s clear Matt Reeves’ has different plans for Rex in his Bat-universe. For starters, The Batman establishes that Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is Selina Kyle’s (Zoë Kravitz) father. Furthermore, when talking about the Falcones’ history with Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), Oz mentions the family came from Sicily six decades before the critically acclaimed limited series events.

Things are vague enough for Reeves to use Rex Falcone’s comic book history in upcoming projects. Nevertheless, it looks like he is making some changes by giving Selina a different father and playing down Rex’s influence in Gotham’s underworld. Be it as it may, bringing Rex Falcone, at least in name, shows how devoted Reeves is to the Gotham City’s mythos. Instead of just adding the name Rex as an easter egg, Reeves ensured his influence is felt through The Penguin, the unofficial heir of The Lion’s fallen empire.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy