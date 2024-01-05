Who is former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young’s new man, Jack Leius?

While her relationship with Nayte Olukoya might not have lasted long beyond The Bachelorette season 18, it looks like Michelle Young found her perfect match in the one and only Jack Leius, despite being outside of The Bachelor franchise.

Stunning at The Golden Wedding yesterday (January 4) and serving as arguably the most attractive couple at the function — with the exception of the bride and the groom, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner — fans of The Bachelor franchise were left wondering who Young’s new man is, as well as what he is all about.

For all of the details on Leius and his relationship with the former The Bachelorette lead, keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

Hard launching their relationship via Instagram on October 27, it looks like Michelle Young and Jack Leius have been dating for a few months, making their Bachelor Nation debut at The Golden Wedding.

“It’s a privilege to have my lady by my side,” Leius shared with PEOPLE on the gold carpet — hosted by Kathy Swarts and Charity Lawson — at the function. “It’s going to be a good time. It’s going to be fun just celebrating love tonight, but more importantly, just spending time with Michelle and meeting new people… Our foundation is undefeated.”

“My mom and my dad genuinely love him so much. My family loves him so much. My nephews love him so much, and it’s just been a really easy transition,” Young shared with PEOPLE after her boyfriend’s sappy statement. “They always say love’s supposed to be easy, but the communication, we truly have been able to work through anything, and when you’re in the public eye, we had to talk about a lot of things up front, and we had to talk about a lot of just different things and be really honest with each other.”

While it is unknown how the two lovebirds met, Leius hails from Minnesota just like Young, and the rest is history…

For those who are unfamiliar with Leius and his backstory, he attended the University of Minnesota from 2017 to 2019, where he played on the football team, as well as majored in business and marketing education. To follow, he attended Minnesota State University and received a masters degree in sports management.

Nowadays, Leius’ sports days are behind him, working as a sales consultant at Foundational Income Associates, LLC, based in Plymouth, Minnesota. Aside from work, based on his Instagram profile — where he has amassed almost 8,000 followers — it looks like Leius enjoys traveling, clubbing, spending time with his girlfriend, friends, and family, and more.

While Michelle Young and Jack Leius tend to keep their relationship on more of the private side, we wish them nothing but the best nonetheless. Perhaps wedding bells are in the near future!