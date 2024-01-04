Kathy Swarts will work as a red carpet correspondent at ‘The Golden Wedding,’ despite former feud with bride Theresa Nist

After getting engaged to one another during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s special day is finally here, preparing to the knot on live television in an event called The Golden Wedding, set to air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC this evening (January 4), with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

As more and more information begins to surface about the one-of-a-kind function, it sounds like The Golden Wedding will be a party packed with our favorite Bachelor Nation stars, with all of The Golden Bachelor girls in attendance — such as Susan Noles, who will be officiating the wedding — host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams, reigning King and Queen of Bachelor Nation Trista and Ryan Sutter, and more.

Even Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell appear to be on the way!

Contrary to popular belief — considering the former feud that she had with Theresa Nist throughout The Golden Bachelor — Kathy Swarts has a bigger role at The Golden Wedding than simply an attendee…

Keep scrolling for all of the nitty gritty details.

Screengrab via ABC

ABC confirmed that The Golden Bachelor contestant Kathy Swarts — as well as The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson — will work as a red carpet correspondents at The Golden Wedding, interviewing attendees on the “Gold Carpet” as they enter the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

“Friends, family, and Bachelor Nation guests will enter the reception area via a televised walkway, where ‘Gold Carpet’ correspondents and Bachelor Nation faves Kathy Swarts and Charity Lawson will be stopping guests for on-camera interviews and capturing cute moments from familiar faces.”

This came as a shock to fans of The Bachelor franchise, as Swarts did not get along with the bride during their time on The Golden Bachelor together…

After a one-on-one date with Gerry Turner that was nothing short of spectacular, Theresa Nist could not help but boast about her time. From Theresa’s perspective, she was simply sharing stories about her oh-so special date with some of her newfound friends, however, Kathy Swarts was not amused, accusing Nist of bragging about her relationship with Gerry and how it is much more advanced than the other contestants –yikes!

When Nist caught wind of the frustration Swarts had with her and her actions, she erupted in tears, revealing that her intention was never to hurt anybody. Shortly after, The Golden Bachelor winner took to Instagram on October 16 to apologize to those she may have hurt by her actions.

“This past episode was a bit hard for me to watch. Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am. I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry… I never ever intended to make Kathy or anyone feel less than. As Edith said, ‘It’s the tension that we’re dating just one man.’ Of course!”

She then proceeded to thank those who have supported her through this difficult time, sending her messages via Instagram and various other platforms.

“I appreciate the kind messages so much. I am grateful to all of you that could see that I had only good intentions and that I felt absolutely terrible when I realized I had hurt Kathy’s feelings… Thank you to my friends and family that know me and know that I would never mean to make someone else feel bad in any way, and to my new friends that can already see that in me as well. Love to all!”

Fortunately, it looks like this is all water under the bridge!

While we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come this evening — mostly to see what shenanigans Kathy Swarts and Charity Lawson will stir up on the red carpet — to relive the engagement between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, you can stream the the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.