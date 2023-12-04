Where is Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s live ‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding?

Fans can watch it live on ABC, but where will 'The Golden Wedding' actually take place?

Does anyone hear wedding bells? Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist sure do!

After two months of bliss, The Golden Bachelor finally came to a close on November 30, and it is safe to say that Gerry, the 72-year-old restaurant owner from Indiana, found his perfect match in Theresa, the 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey. Taking advice from the one and only Trista Sutter, the former deemed the latter to be the woman whom he “cannot live without” during the tear-jerking finale of The Golden Bachelor — how sweet is that?

Losing his high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years, Gerry signed on to be the lead of the highly-anticipated spin-off series, all in an attempt to find love for the second time (or maybe even the third time?) since her passing. Since beginning his journey on September 28, Gerry was forced to let go of dozens of wonderful women week after week until he was down to just one, from Leslie Fhima to Faith Martin to Ellen Goltzer and beyond, ultimately proposing to Theresa at the end of the finale, as well as offering her his final rose.

Also during said finale, host Jesse Palmer teased an announcement over and over again that left fans of The Bachelor franchise on the edge of their seats. This announcement was that Gerry and Theresa would be getting married on live television on January 4 — how exciting is that?

Calling it The Golden Wedding, Gerry and Theresa’s special day will grace our screens on from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC (with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus), and naturally, The Golden Bachelor viewers are thrilled.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting,” one fan dished via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED,” another spilled.

“I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding,” a third gushed.

Given that Gerry and Theresa will get married in exactly one month, details are starting to surface surrounding the big day, with Reality Steve confirming the location of the wedding. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

(SPOILER) Just a mini spoiler from the Q&A I just did on IG Stories pic.twitter.com/PH4GHgysu2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 2, 2023

On December 2, the Bachelor Nation know-it-all answered a question about when The Golden Wedding will occur, offering a tidbit of information that is yet to be revealed to the public as well.

“It is live. ABC on Jan 4th. And (SPOILER ALERT) it’s gonna be at the La Quinta resort where they filmed Clare/Tayshia’s season during the pandemic (just found that out yesterday),” he shared via X, and fans could not be more exhilarated.

One fan shared, “I just stayed there Labor Day weekend and it’s absolutely the best location for a wedding. So so gorgeous!!”

Another spilled, “That location is actually very nice. We had a Marine Corps ball there.”

A third said, “Looks like a nice resort to me!”

While we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come next month, to relive the engagement between Gerry and Theresa, you can stream the must-see finale of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.