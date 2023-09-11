Who is former ‘The Bachelor’ star Hannah Ann Sluss dating now?

Hannah Ann Sluss captured audiences on The Bachelor season 24 when she was involved in a messy love triangle with Peter Weber and Madison Prewett. To make matters more complicated, Weber’s ex Hannah Brown was also in the picture. Although Sluss and Weber were engaged on the show, Weber called it off on camera, blindsiding Sluss.

The split took place in early 2020, and since then, Sluss has moved on and found happiness with someone else.

Who is Hannah Ann Sluss dating now?

Sluss is engaged to Jake Funk, an NFL running back. On September 10, Sluss wrote that she was “happy and so thankful” in her relationship when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Funk during his first game with the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to Funk’s move to the Colts, the NFL star played for the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Funk and Sluss have been together since late 2021, though Sluss shared that her past with Weber made her want to keep her relationship with Funk private at the start. “I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision,” she told Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion. And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

She said when they met, they had an “instant connection” and their relationship grew quickly in leaps and bounds. According to the Bachelor star, they met each other’s parents within weeks and everything went smoothly.

In January 2023, Sluss announced that they were engaged and showed a video of Funk’s special proposal on her TikTok. The video showed that it was a beautiful beachside dinner set-up with candles, and after the sunset, the words “She said yes” were projected onto nearby rocks. Soon afterward, Sluss told Us Weekly that she thought they might get married in 2024, during the NFL offseason, but they weren’t rushing to tie the knot. “I don’t really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small,” she revealed. “And right now, we’re just focused on our relationship and making sure that’s our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally.”

Sluss and Funk have been splitting their time between Florida and Indiana, her Instagram bio shows. She documented their move to Indianapolis in August on TikTok and said they thought they’d be spending the season there, but that they “never know.” She added, “We’ll see where this football season takes us.”