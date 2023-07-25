Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 20 of The Bachelorette.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is one of the best we’ve seen in years, but it also feels like it’s one of the fastest; it feels like we just met all of Charity Lawson’s potential suitors yesterday and now Hometowns is already next week. While some change is good — like the fact that the show is back in its earlier time slot — we’re not ready to say goodbye to a season this good, especially with all the quality memes that are coming out after each episode.

Thankfully, it’s not over ’til it’s over and while Hometowns does mean we’re headed toward the finish line, it also means we’re about to see some of Charity’s most important dates so far. She started last night’s episode with six contestants for her heart but after some sweet one-on-one dates (and one awkward two-on-one), she’s narrowed it down to only four final guys. Who will we be seeing next week?

Who are Charity’s final four?

Week 5 began in New Orleans with a one-on-one date with Joey. After a romantic day filled with plenty of good food and some tarot cards, Charity has a heartfelt conversation with Joey about interracial dating; she opened up about a previous partner who started off great but ultimately showed “a lack of awareness and ignorance” who wouldn’t put in effort to educate himself. Joey responded by saying that he sees “the entirety” of who she is and that if his family doesn’t see that, “then they’re crazy.” It’s a heartwarming moment between the two that ends with Joey getting his Hometowns rose.

Charity went on one more one-on-one with Dotun, running/walking a marathon in tutus before going out to dinner. The two have an easy, real-world chemistry and the date felt like an authentic outing (albeit one with cameras). Dotun felt the same way, saying he felt this was “the most normal” day since they started filming. After he told her he’s falling for her, Charity said she felt as if she were being electrocuted, and while that sounds pretty painful, it’s a good sign (and potentially proof that our predictions are sound). Dotun also ends the episode with a rose.

After a two-on-two date with Tanner and Sean that seemed to make no one happy — Charity even ended the dinner with a stress rash — she ended up sending the two of them home by the end of the episode. With that, here’s our final four:

Joey Graziadei, 27-years-old from Lawai, Hawaii

Dotun Olubeko, 30-years-old from Brooklyn, New York

Xavier Bonner, 27-years-old from Carrboro, North Carolina

Aaron Bryant, 29-years-old from San Diego, California

The sneak peak of next week’s episode shows there might be drama with some of the guys’ families and also shows a tearful goodbye is coming. You can catch next week’s episode on Jul 31 at 8pm ET/7pm CT.